Gallery: the race against the clock on the final day of the 2021 Étoile de Bessèges

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers made it two-in-a-row on the final day of the 2021 Étoile de Bessèges.

The world time trial champion rode 10 seconds faster than anyone else in the field on the final day of racing. His win comes a day after he rode off the front of a strong breakaway group, to time trial his way to a stage 4 win.

At the end of five days of racing Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal successfully sealed the general classification victory with a strong performance, while the remaining two podium positions shifted behind him.