Gallery: The podium bikes of Paris-Roubaix

Paris-Roubaix has long brought forth strange bike configurations as riders and teams struggle to balance the various and often conflicting equipment demands of the Hell of the North. Aerodynamics are important for the 260km race, but deep aero wheels and aero frames are often stiffer and thus less comfortable on the horrendously rough cobblestones. There is a similar balance with tires — what is the fastest and most reliable set-up for an event where a fat, wide tire would be best for the cobble sectors but a narrower, higher-pressure tire would be best for the majority of the course?

This year, Sonny Colbrelli raced an aero bike with deep aero wheels and wide tubeless tires to victory. While tubeless tires have certainly been used before at Roubaix, the 2021 edition represents a clear leap forward in both the large number of teams and riders that choose to go tubeless and the fact that Colbrelli won using them. This is the first time to our knowledge that tubeless tires — the new Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR, to be specific — have been used to win Paris-Roubaix.

