Gallery: The gritty faces of the 2021 Paris-Roubaix

For the first time in nearly two decades, racers encountered wet roads en route from Paris to the Roubaix velodrome.

Paris-Roubaix is traditionally raced on the second Sunday in April, but the race was delayed this year in hopes that it would not be canceled by the pandemic for the second consecutive year.

On its new October date, The Hell of the North delivered rain, and wet, muddy pavé for the first time in nearly two decades.

The faces of the racers told the tale.

Sonny Colbrelli of Team Bahrain Victorious right after winning the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: Etienne Garnier – Pool/Getty Images

Colbrelli was congratulated for his historic win at the rescheduled 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: POLL BERNARD PAPON/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The trophy at Paris-Roubaix is also unlike any other trophy — a massive cobble.

Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Mathieu van der Poel of Team Alpecin-Fenix finished in third.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Van der Poel did a huge amount of work to reel in Gianni Moscon of Ineos Grenadiers .
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Mathieu van der Poel in the Roubiax velodrome infield.
Photo: Bernard Papon – Pool/Getty Images

Woet Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma after finishing in seventh place at the Hell of the North.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Van Aert struggled to contain his emotions after being greeted by his family following the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: POOL/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Zdeněk Štybar of Deceuninck-Quick-Step finished 26th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Štybar and John Degenkolb (right, 53rd) of Lotto-Soudal. The two are all smiles after the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Yves Lampaert (left) of Deceuninck-Quick-Step lead the second group across the finish line — and into fifth place — in the Roubaix Velodrome.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Yevgeniy Fedorov of Astana-Premier Tech crashed out.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Toms Skujiņš, Trek-Segafredo, 44th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Arnaud Démare, Groupama-FDJ, 34th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Bram Welten, Arkéa-Samsic, 42nd.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Amaury Capiot, Arkéa-Samsic, 18th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Christophe Laporte, Cofidis, sixth.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Dylan Groenewegen, Jumbo-Visma, 81st.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Florian Sénéchal of Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Michał Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers finished 71st and 70th, respectively.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

2017 Paris-Roubaix winner Greg Van Avermaet, Ag2R Citröen, 32nd.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Gianni Moscon, Ineos Grenadiers, fourth.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Heinrich Haussler, Bahrain-Victorious, 10th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Jasper Philipsen (right), Alpecin-Fenix, 41st.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Jasper Stuyven, Trek-Segafredo, 25th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

2021 Ronde van Vlaanderen champion Kasper Asgreen, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 68th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Luke Durbridge, Team BikeExchange, 54th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Luke Rowe, Ineos Grenadiers, 67th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Matteo Jorgenson, Movistar, 65th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Maximilian Walscheid, Team Qhubeka-Nexthash, 12th.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Mitch Docker, Team EF Education-Nippo, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Even the motorbikes carrying media personnel, and providing neutral support, weren’t impervious to the treacherous conditions at the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

2014 Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra, Team Total Energies, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Oliver Naesen, Ag2R Citröen, 52nd.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Gritty riders gritting their teeth as they ride over the road grit at the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

2018 Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe crashed in the 2021 edition of the Hell of the North. He went on to finish 57th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Stan Dewulf, Ag2r-Citröen, 58th.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Stefan Bissegger, EF Education-Nippo, 62nd.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Stefan Küng, Groupama-FDJ, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Tim Declercq (left), Deceuninck-Quick-Step, abandoned.
Photo: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Campenaerts, Qhubeka-Nexthash, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images