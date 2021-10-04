Gallery: The gritty faces of the 2021 Paris-Roubaix

Paris-Roubaix is traditionally raced on the second Sunday in April, but the race was delayed this year in hopes that it would not be canceled by the pandemic for the second consecutive year.
On its new October date, The Hell of the North delivered rain, and wet, muddy pavé for the first time in nearly two decades.
The faces of the racers told the tale.
Sonny Colbrelli of Team Bahrain Victorious right after winning the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: Etienne Garnier – Pool/Getty Images
Colbrelli was congratulated for his historic win at the rescheduled 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: POLL BERNARD PAPON/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
The trophy at Paris-Roubaix is also unlike any other trophy — a massive cobble.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Mathieu van der Poel of Team Alpecin-Fenix finished in third.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Van der Poel did a huge amount of work to reel in Gianni Moscon of Ineos Grenadiers .
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Mathieu van der Poel in the Roubiax velodrome infield.
Photo: Bernard Papon – Pool/Getty Images
Woet Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma after finishing in seventh place at the Hell of the North.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Van Aert struggled to contain his emotions after being greeted by his family following the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: POOL/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Zdeněk Štybar of Deceuninck-Quick-Step finished 26th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Štybar and John Degenkolb (right, 53rd) of Lotto-Soudal. The two are all smiles after the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Yves Lampaert (left) of Deceuninck-Quick-Step lead the second group across the finish line — and into fifth place — in the Roubaix Velodrome.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Yevgeniy Fedorov of Astana-Premier Tech crashed out.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Toms Skujiņš, Trek-Segafredo, 44th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Arnaud Démare, Groupama-FDJ, 34th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Bram Welten, Arkéa-Samsic, 42nd.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Amaury Capiot, Arkéa-Samsic, 18th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Christophe Laporte, Cofidis, sixth.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Dylan Groenewegen, Jumbo-Visma, 81st.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Florian Sénéchal of Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Michał Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers finished 71st and 70th, respectively.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
2017 Paris-Roubaix winner Greg Van Avermaet, Ag2R Citröen, 32nd.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Gianni Moscon, Ineos Grenadiers, fourth.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Heinrich Haussler, Bahrain-Victorious, 10th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Jasper Philipsen (right), Alpecin-Fenix, 41st.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Jasper Stuyven, Trek-Segafredo, 25th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
2021 Ronde van Vlaanderen champion Kasper Asgreen, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 68th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Luke Durbridge, Team BikeExchange, 54th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Luke Rowe, Ineos Grenadiers, 67th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Matteo Jorgenson, Movistar, 65th.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Maximilian Walscheid, Team Qhubeka-Nexthash, 12th.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Mitch Docker, Team EF Education-Nippo, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Even the motorbikes carrying media personnel, and providing neutral support, weren’t impervious to the treacherous conditions at the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
2014 Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra, Team Total Energies, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Oliver Naesen, Ag2R Citröen, 52nd.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Gritty riders gritting their teeth as they ride over the road grit at the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
2018 Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe crashed in the 2021 edition of the Hell of the North. He went on to finish 57th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Stan Dewulf, Ag2r-Citröen, 58th.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Stefan Bissegger, EF Education-Nippo, 62nd.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Stefan Küng, Groupama-FDJ, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Tim Declercq (left), Deceuninck-Quick-Step, abandoned.
Photo: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Victor Campenaerts, Qhubeka-Nexthash, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images