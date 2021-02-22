Gallery: the finale of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

Trek-Segafredo’s Gianluca Brambilla stole the show and the race from Israel Start-Up Nation’s Michael Woods on the final day of the 2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var.

In a daring, solo raid that netted him the stage and overall win, the Italian rider who wore the pink leader’s jersey at the 2016 Giro d’Italia catapulted himself to the top of the podium.

While the overnight leader Michael Woods was not able to retain the overall, his 10th place finish on the day was good enough to keep him in second place overall.

Brambilla was flanked by teammate Bauke Mollema, in third, who took the first stage of the three-day event in southeastern France.