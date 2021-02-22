Gallery: the finale of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

Trek-Segafredo’s Gianluca Brambilla stole the show and the race from Israel Start-Up Nation’s Michael Woods on the final day of the 2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var.
In a daring, solo raid that netted him the stage and overall win, the Italian rider who wore the pink leader’s jersey at the 2016 Giro d’Italia catapulted himself to the top of the podium.
While the overnight leader Michael Woods was not able to retain the overall, his 10th place finish on the day was good enough to keep him in second place overall.
Brambilla was flanked by teammate Bauke Mollema, in third, who took the first stage of the three-day event in southeastern France.
It was clear from his expression that Simon Clarke of Qhubeka-Assos was under pressure in his debut season with Qhubeka-Assos.
American Joe Dombrowski (UAE – Team Emirates) sitting in the 2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var
One of many small towns — with fans at their windows instead of on the streets due to health restrictions — cheering the racers on.
Tao Geoghegan Hart had his game face on.
The break climbs high above the Côte d’Azur.
The break had a sizeable margin on overnight race-leader Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation and were motivated to keep away.
Total Direct Énergie were on “home turf” this week.
Alexis Viellermoz of Total Direct Énergie had his eye on the podium in the final of this three-day race.
Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) stole the GC lead from Bauke Mollema with his climbing skills on stage 2, but was caught out by the break on stage 3.
Woods was offered some shelter by his teammates, but it was not enough to bring back the break.
With slightly more than 10 kilometers remaining on the stage, veteran climber Brambilla powered away from the front of the break.
Brambilla celebrating his stage and overall victory.