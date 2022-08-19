Gallery: The bikes of the Leadville Trail 100

Though it’s a mountain bike race, the Leadville Trail 100 has always attracted a strong field of competitors, from mountain bikers to roadies, and these days, thanks to its inclusion in the Life Time Grand Prix series, riders who primarily race gravel. Though this year, mountain bikers Hannah Otto and Keegan Swenson prevailed.
Likewise, with these varied backgrounds come different approaches to bike choice, including both hardtail and full suspension models.
We took a closer look at the bikes top riders chose for the 2022 Leadville Trail 100.
Hannah Otto piloted this Pivot LES SL to victory.
Pete Stetina rode a Canyon Exceed hardtail.
Iz King opted for something with a little more suspension in the Canyon Lux
Stefano Barbieri’s Orbea Oiz M LTD.
Lance Heidet’s Specialized S-Works Epic.
Howard Grotts was on the hardtail version of the S-Works Epic.
That was the same choice for Sarah Sturm who won the LeadBoat Challenge last year.
Caroline Dezendorf’s Juliana Wilder.
Sofia Gomez Villafane chose the S-Works Epic Hardtail.
Stephan Davoust’s stars and stripes edition Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 29.
Josh Berry opted for a hardtail XC bike in the Giant catalog, the XTC Advanced SL.
The S-Works Epic was a popular choice. Here is Russell Finsterwald’s.
Rob Britton rode this Factor Lando HT.
Jeremiah Bishop’s Canyon Lux.
Normally a roadie, and a pretty good one at that, Niki Terpstra raced on a full suspension S-Works Epic with a dropper post.
Starla Tedergreen’s BMC Fourstroke 01 LT ONE.
Annah Shell’s Santa Cruz Blur.
Rebecca Fahringer’s Kona Honzo.
Crystal Anthony’s Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29.