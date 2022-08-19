Gallery: The bikes of the Leadville Trail 100

Though it’s a mountain bike race, the Leadville Trail 100 has always attracted a strong field of competitors, from mountain bikers to roadies, and these days, thanks to its inclusion in the Life Time Grand Prix series, riders who primarily race gravel. Though this year, mountain bikers Hannah Otto and Keegan Swenson prevailed.

Likewise, with these varied backgrounds come different approaches to bike choice, including both hardtail and full suspension models.

We took a closer look at the bikes top riders chose for the 2022 Leadville Trail 100.

Also read: