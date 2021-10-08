Gallery: The bikes and gear of the Women’s Tour

The Women’s Tour is being contested over six stages across central and eastern England. Sixteen teams of six riders are racing, including most of the sport’s major teams, alongside some continental outfits.

The prestigious race is taking place in October rather than its usual May slot due to the pandemic, but has still attracted a strong field, including the new world road champion Elisa Balsamo and defending champion Lizzie Deignan.

Here is a close look at what the riders have been racing around Britain’s notoriously tough roads.