Gallery: The bike of 19-year-old Juan Ayuso, who is sitting fifth at Tour de Romandie

Juan Ayuso is off to a flying start at the Tour de Romandie, where UAE’s 19-year-old Spanish rider placed tenth in the opening prologue and has been riding smart to move up into fifth overall after stage 2.

Here’s a look at his Colnago V3RS, which is a mix of traditional (tubulars, 53/39 ring, Colnago) and new school (aggressively angled-in shifters).

