Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Gallery: The bike of 19-year-old Juan Ayuso, who is sitting fifth at Tour de Romandie

Aggressively rotated levers for the aggressively riding Spaniard.

Text by: Photos by: Daniel Benson

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Juan Ayuso is off to a flying start at the Tour de Romandie, where UAE’s 19-year-old Spanish rider placed tenth in the opening prologue and has been riding smart to move up into fifth overall after stage 2.

Here’s a look at his Colnago V3RS, which is a mix of traditional (tubulars, 53/39 ring, Colnago) and new school (aggressively angled-in shifters).

After you look at Ayuso’s bike, check out our complete Pro Bikes collection

Juan Ayuso isn’t phased by his number plate.

Nope, he didn’t crash. Ayuso, like an increasing number of WorldTour riders these days, just rides with his shifters twisted inwards for a narrower frontal profile of his hands and arms.

Ayuso’s bar isn’t wide to begin with, and the levers bring his arm width in another few centimeters.

For professionals, Deda’s Alanera bar comes in a host of stem length and bar width dimensions that aren’t available to consumers.

This is not a sight you would have seen on Colnagos in the ’50s and ’60s — or even in the first two decades of this century.

It’s rare to see a timing chip not wrapped in a portion of an inner tube this year.

Ayuso is racing on Pirelli tubulars.

Prologo’s CPC has long been used on its saddles, and now we’re seeing it pop up on time trial cockpits, too.

This V3R3 has already seen some dings to the top tube in its service.

As with Campagnolo, Look’s pedals aren’t as commonplace as they once were.

Elite’s carbon cages are commonplace in the WorldTour.

Campagnolo went 12-speed, with Super Record, before SRAM or Shimano did.

Spain and Italy, unite!

Ayuso runs a 53/39 on his SRM-equipped Campagnolo drivetrain.