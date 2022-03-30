Gallery: The bike Mathieu van der Poel raced to win Dwars door Vlaanderen

While Victor Campenaerts made all manner of tweaks to his bike for Dwars door Vlaanderen, Mathieu van der Poel rode a fairly straightforward machine: His normal Canyon Aeroad with 54/40 rings and an 11-30 cassette.

Notably, van der Poel also used the stock hanger with his Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 derailleur. The majority of WorldTour teams on Shimano have taken to removing the middle ‘knuckle’ joint on the 9250 derailleurs and the derailleur hangers and replacing the two pieces with a single, stiff piece of metal.

The idea is that a direct mount offers better shifting under hard power than a derailleur hanger, which is designed to bend in a crash to save the frame or derailleur from breaking. Van der Poel’s finishing sprint — which caused Tiejs Benoot who was on his wheel to simply give up and sit up — did not seem to be negatively affected.

Check out van der Poel’s bike below.