Gallery: Ted King’s #megahopper Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE

The Grasshopper Adventure Series rides in northern California are known for giving people pause when it comes to bike choice. Last week, when Ted King completed the #megahopper, a 415-mile connection of nine ‘hoppers that included 43,000 feet of climbing, he did not hesitate when choosing his rig.

“My mandatory gravel machine,” he said, describing his Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE.

Although the #megahopper was pavement-heavy (King reckons the route was only about 12-percent gravel), King choose fat, slick Rene Herse tires to deal with all manner of tarmac. He also had an enormous gear range with SRAM Eagle. And snacks, lots of snacks.

Here, King takes us through his #megahopper bike setup.