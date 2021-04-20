Gallery: Team USA’s Cuore kit for the Tokyo Olympics

For the next five years, elite USA Cycling athletes will be racing in kit from Cuore of Switzerland. USA Cycling signed a five-year deal to put national team athletes for road, cyclocross, mountain bike, and track in Cuore gear through the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Veteran cycling photographer Casey Gibson captured the new skinsuits and other USA Cycling Cuore kit on a number of America’s best female cyclists.

In addition to national team apparel, USA Cycling and Cuore will collaborate on clothing for the Olympic Development Academy and national championship jerseys.

“Cuore strives to provide the best cycling apparel in the industry and our partnership with USA Cycling will push us to create even better products that can be shared with the larger cycling community in the future,” Cuore’s Scott Tietzel said in a release. “USA Cycling continues to develop its programs, athletes, and vision and we are looking forward to supporting them on all levels.”

As part of the partnership, USA Cycling members can get 20 percent off clothing on cuore.ch and USA Cycling registered clubs can get 20 percent off their first custom clothing orders.

Check out the new Team USA kit below on Jen Valente and other national team athletes.