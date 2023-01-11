Gallery: Team DSM’s 2023 Scott Foil RC

As pro teams gear up for another season, we’re getting a closer look at the their equipment for 2023.
Team DSM revealed its team bikes this week, showing off the Scott Foil RC aero bike the team will be using in most road races.
The WorldTour team also announced a two-year extension with Scott, continuing a partnership that started in 2021. In addition to bikes, Scott will also be providing helmets as well as saddles, seatposts, and cockpits through the Scott-owned Syncros brand.
The team bikes are built up with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, as well as wheels and pedals from the Japanese component powerhouse. Wahoo provides the team with cycling computers.
Take a closer look at the sleek build below.
Team DSM is racing the 2023 season on the Scott Foil RC aero bike.
Shimano is supplying the team with Dura-Ace drivetrains, as well as pedals.
Scott has been dabbling in aero bikes for over a decade. The latest Foil is the sleekest yet.
Wahoo provides the team with Bolt computers.
The bike features a sparkly paint job.
Scott has been the team bike supplier since 2021.
Shimano also provides the team with wheels. They’re set up with Vittoria tires.
New for 2023, the team’s partnership with Scott and Syncros extends to saddles.
Featherweight Elite cages and bottles are a common sight in the WorldTour.
Now that’s a sleek profile.
Syncros provides the aero seatpost and cockpit.