Gallery: Team DSM’s 2023 Scott Foil RC

As pro teams gear up for another season, we’re getting a closer look at the their equipment for 2023.

Team DSM revealed its team bikes this week, showing off the Scott Foil RC aero bike the team will be using in most road races.

The WorldTour team also announced a two-year extension with Scott, continuing a partnership that started in 2021. In addition to bikes, Scott will also be providing helmets as well as saddles, seatposts, and cockpits through the Scott-owned Syncros brand.

The team bikes are built up with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, as well as wheels and pedals from the Japanese component powerhouse. Wahoo provides the team with cycling computers.

Take a closer look at the sleek build below.

