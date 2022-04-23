Gallery: Taylor Stites’ Argon 18 Nitrogen Disc at the Redlands Bicycle Classic

After winning stage 3, Taylor Stites (Project Echelon Racing) sits in second overall at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Stites is racing on Argon 18’s aero bike with a mix of components from both Shimano and SRAM: A Quarq power meter and cranks are paired to Dura-Ace rings and derailleurs with Ultegra levers. The calipers are a mix of Shimano’s GRX gravel group and Dura-Ace.

Like an increasing number of riders these days, Stites has his shift levers turned somewhat inwards to minimize his frontal profile.

Project Echelon mechanic Ozzie Fisher explained some of the details to VeloNews in the gallery from Casey B. Gibson below.