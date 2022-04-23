Become a Member

Gallery: Taylor Stites’ Argon 18 Nitrogen Disc at the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Shimano GRX, Ultegra, and Dura-Ace share space with SRAM's Quarq on Stites' aero bike.

Text by: Photos by: Casey B. Gibson

After winning stage 3, Taylor Stites (Project Echelon Racing) sits in second overall at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Stites is racing on Argon 18’s aero bike with a mix of components from both Shimano and SRAM: A Quarq power meter and cranks are paired to Dura-Ace rings and derailleurs with Ultegra levers. The calipers are a mix of Shimano’s GRX gravel group and Dura-Ace.

Like an increasing number of riders these days, Stites has his shift levers turned somewhat inwards to minimize his frontal profile.

Project Echelon mechanic Ozzie Fisher explained some of the details to VeloNews in the gallery from Casey B. Gibson below.

Stites has a power meter and cranks from Quarq (a SRAM brand), with Shimano Dura-Ace chainrings to go with the rest of the 11-speed Shimano group. “Quarq does actually make a power spider that works with Shimano rings and that specific BCD,” Fisher said.
“Various riders on the team are using Quarq arms with Dura-Ace rings.”

Shimano’s Stealth saddle is a short-nosed model that now comes in a curved model as well as this original, flatter design.

Stites’ drivetrain is tight when fully cross-chained.

The Argon 18 Nitrogen Disc aero bike starts at $4,000 for a complete bike with SRAM Rival.

Stites races on a 40cm Enve SES Aero bar, with Ultegra Di2 shifters paired to his Dura-Ace derailleurs.

Inwardly rotated hoods? Check.

Stites has a GRX caliper on the front,

and a Dura-Ace caliper on the back.

The Nitrogen Disc frame has a not-uncommon profile with an aero seat tube and dropped seatstays.

Semi-external cable routing makes for a simpler, more travel-friendly build.

External routing down into the frame might not be as fast in a wind tunnel, but it’s faster to get in and out of a bike travel case.

Even with a setback post, Stites has has saddle slammed all the way back.

Pirelli Zero tubeless tires on Reynolds carbon wheels.

Fisher has Stites set up with direct mounting on his Dura-Ace derailleur.

Arundel cages hold bottles tight.