Gallery: Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Colnago V3Rs

Tadej Pogačar big-ringed his way up a Cat. 1 climb into the yellow jersey on stage 8 of the Tour de France on his Colnago V3Rs.

The V3Rs is the bike Colnago engineer Davide Fumagalli calls “my little Swiss Army knife, a bike you can use for almost anything.”

Fumagalli has designed all Colnago’s bike for the last 11 years. The V3Rs is an all-around race bike. “We have tire clearance for 32mm tires, and in the disc version it is more aero than our [older] Concept aero bike,” Fumagalli told VeloNews.

Pogačar has already enjoyed three different colorways on his V3Rs in this year’s Tour: the original black and red, a white model while he was in the best young rider’s jersey, and now a yellow-highlighted machine to celebrate his race lead on stage 9.

While yellow bikes aren’t new for race leaders at the Tour de France, Colnago has also launched a limited edition run of yellow bikes for sale. Colnago claims this is the first such bike to be done in collaboration with ASO, owner of the Tour de France.

Colnago made 108 of these bikes — 108 being the number of editions of the Tour de France from 1903 until today.

Pogačar is racing Campagnolo’s new Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels with Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless tires in 25mm.

