Gallery: Tadej Pogačar’s Colnago K.One TT with just a single, massive ring and chain guard

Tadej Pogačar soloed 50km to the win at the 2022 Strade Bianche — on a road bike, of course.

The dominant Slovenian was back in action two days later for a “proper” time trial, at the Tirreno-Adriatico as the defending champion.

And only European TT champ Remco Evenepoel and world champion Filippo Ganna beat the defending Tirreno-Adriatico champ in the opening stage.

Pogačar was aboard a rather unusual Colnago K.One time trial bike that had a single, 58-tooth chainring. While weight does not make a difference on a short and very flat course — just 3m of elevation over 14km — aerodynamics certainly do, and could account for the elimination of the front derailleur.

UAE Team Emirates is still one of the few teams still partnered with Campagnolo, and as such the bike is fitted with Super Record components and Bora wheels.

Here’s an up-close look at the custom 1×11 Colnago TT bike raced by Tadej Pogačar in his quest to defend his Tirreno-Adriatico title.