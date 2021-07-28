Gallery: Swiss dominate Olympic women’s cross country mountain bike race

The Swiss locked up the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cross-country mountain bike race, taking every step on the podium.
Jolanda Neff dropped the field while her Sina Frei and Linda Indergand kept the competition at bay, and raced each other in the final lap to decide the remainder of the podium positions.
Pre-race favorites including world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and former world champion Ameican Kate Courtney struggled on the rain-slicked, technical course.
The lead motorcycle driver waited for the start of the race.
The fan-friendly Izu Mountain Bike Park welcomed thousands of cycling fans.
One of the slick, electric ambulances that toured the venue all day.
Fans showed up early to get a viewing spot, but would soon be overwhelmed by hundreds of fans.
Eva Lechner of Italy took the hole shot off the line, but would soon lose the lead.
Swiss riders Siha Frei and Linda Indergard sealed off any chance of chasers, and eventually took second and third.
Jolanda Neff took the aggressive line across the tops of the boulder field.
Kate Courtney powered up a switchback on the climb.
Emerging from the technical singletrack, Kate Courtney sized up the next turn.
Kate Courtney jumped the boulders on one of the early laps.
Negotiating the boulder field, Kate Courtney lead Jenny Risveds of Sweden.
Ramp or no ramp, Neff was flying off the jumps.
Batten grinds up one of the steep climbs on the course.
Haley Batten near the top of a climb on the scenic — but very technical — Izu mountain bike course.
Flying over the reinstalled ramp on the jump, Haley Batten took the faster way down.
Haley Batten was delighted to finish in 9th place at her first Olympics.
Kate Courtney checked the scoreboard for her time as she finished.
Catharine Pendrel and Haley Batten talked in the finish area after their ride.
Fans lined the barriers with their cell phones to get photos of the podium ceremony.
An all-Swiss podium of Jolanda Neff with gold, Sina Frei with silver, and Linda Indergand takes home the bronze.
The entire Swiss contingent — including coaches and staff — celebrated their podium sweep (and violated several COVID safety protocols as well) in the women’s race.