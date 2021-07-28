Gallery: Swiss dominate Olympic women’s cross country mountain bike race

The Swiss locked up the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cross-country mountain bike race, taking every step on the podium.

Jolanda Neff dropped the field while her Sina Frei and Linda Indergand kept the competition at bay, and raced each other in the final lap to decide the remainder of the podium positions.

Pre-race favorites including world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and former world champion Ameican Kate Courtney struggled on the rain-slicked, technical course.