Gallery: Sun and suffering as the Tour de France heads into the mountains

A photographer eye's view of stage 2 of the 2020 Tour de France.

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

First, storms, crashes, and agony. And then the Tour de France gives you this—a magnificent day of racing in the hills of the Côte d’Azur, finished off by a victory from one of the sport’s most popular champions. In many ways, today felt much more like the first day of the Tour de France and yesterday’s surrealistic stage, already like something from the past.

On tap were two climbs — the Col de la Colmiane and the Col de Turini — that are frequent guests in Paris-Nice. The Turini in particular is simply spectacular with its ever-winding road up the summit, and seemingly non-stop descent.

Crowds were thin as a result of restrictions imposed by the race organizers, forbidding vehicles on the climbs. But the lack of crowds did not get in the way of the views.

But really everybody knew that the race would be won or lost once the peloton returned to Nice and hit the mythic Col d’Eze not once, but twice. On paper, the short, punchy climb was perfect for Julian Alaphilippe, and he simply seized the day, attacking on the final ascent and employing his descending skills as he raced towards Nice, with Marc Hirschi and Adam Yates in tow.

And when he sprinted to victory, he also sprinted back into the yellow jersey, giving us just a hint of the magic he produced just last year when he wore the yellow jersey for 14 days. How long he will carry the jersey this year is anyone’s bet. But with Alaphilippe back in yellow, it feels like the Tour has truly begun.

05stg02_Sagan_tdf_2020
Peter Sagan joined the early breakaway as he chased down points for the green jersey. Photo: James Startt
06stg02_peloton03_tdf_2020
The day’s route included the Col de la Colmiane as well as the Col de Turini, and riders climbed from sea level up to 5,000 feet. Photo: James Startt
07stg02_BB
The soaring climbs meant that plenty of riders went off the back early. Photo: James Startt
09stg02_bennett_tdf_2020
The action was never too far from the blue waters of the Côte d’Azure. Photo: James Startt
04stg02_peloton05_tdf_2020
The peloton thinned out on the second climb of the day, the Col de Turini. Photo: James Startt
08stg02_Total
Frenchman Fabien Grellier of Total Direct Energie started the day in polka dots. Photo: James Startt
03stg02_peloton02_tdf_2020
A bird’s eye view of the peloton climbing the coastal mountains in southern France. Photo: James Startt
01stg02_Alaphilippe
Julian Alaphilippe put on a show, attacking for the stage win and the yellow jersey. Photo: James Startt
02stg02_breakaway01_tdf_2020
Breakaway riders battled sun, heat, and the mountains throughout the day. Photo: James Startt