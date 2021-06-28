Gallery: Sturm, Stetina wrap up overall titles at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder

Five days of gravel stage racing wrapped up this Sunday at the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder. Pete Stetina (Team Ruined Gravel) and Serena Gordon (Liv) took the final stage as Stetina and Sarah Sturm (Specialized) claimed the overall titles in the race that featured ample climbing, tricky descending and plenty or Oregonian backwoods scenery.

Check out the gallery below the results.

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women stage 4

Place Name Time Speed Cat Place Overall Place Bib Team 1 Serena Gordon 4:52:06 14.3 mph 1 25 254 2 Sarah Sturm 4:52:29 14.3 mph 2 26 243 3 Rebecca Fahringer 4:52:55 14.3 mph 3 27 1

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men stage 4

Place Name Time Cat Cat Place Gap Speed Bib Team 1 Peter Stetina 4:02:51 Open Men 1 — 17.2 mph 159 2 Geoff Kabush 4:06:11 Open Men 2 +3:20 17.0 mph 82 3 Coulton Hartrich 4:06:18 Open Men 3 +3:27 17.0 mph 68

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women final overall

Place Name Total Time Gap Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Bib Team 1 Sarah Sturm 20:53:18 — 4:26:21 2:49:43 2:51:01 6:11:45 4:34:29 243 Specialized 2 Serena Gordon 20:58:27 +5:09 4:15:41 2:59:37 2:51:57 6:17:06 4:34:06 254 Liv Racing 3 Flavia Oliveria 21:13:15 +19:57 4:30:52 2:57:18 2:56:56 6:11:01 4:37:09 228 CINCH ELITE 4 Rebecca Fahringer 21:16:49 +23:31 4:25:52 3:03:16 2:55:40 6:17:07 4:34:55 1 Kona Maxxis Shimano 5 Sarah Max 22:56:09 +2:02:51 4:51:00 3:05:16 3:06:45 6:52:03 5:01:06 256 Argonaut

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men final overall