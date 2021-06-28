Become a Member

Gallery: Sturm, Stetina wrap up overall titles at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder

Gordon, Stetina win final stage of five-day race.

Five days of gravel stage racing wrapped up this Sunday at the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder. Pete Stetina (Team Ruined Gravel) and Serena Gordon (Liv) took the final stage as Stetina and Sarah Sturm (Specialized) claimed the overall titles in the race that featured ample climbing, tricky descending and plenty or Oregonian backwoods scenery.

Check out the gallery below the results.

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women stage 4
Place
Name
Time
Speed
Cat Place
Overall Place
Bib
Team
1 Serena Gordon 4:52:06 14.3 mph 1 25 254
2 Sarah Sturm 4:52:29 14.3 mph 2 26 243
3 Rebecca Fahringer 4:52:55 14.3 mph 3 27 1

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men stage 4
Place
Name
Time
Cat
Cat Place
Gap
Speed
Bib
Team
1 Peter Stetina 4:02:51 Open Men 1 17.2 mph 159
2 Geoff Kabush 4:06:11 Open Men 2 +3:20 17.0 mph 82
3 Coulton Hartrich 4:06:18 Open Men 3 +3:27 17.0 mph 68

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women final overall
Place
Name
Total Time
Gap
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
Day 5
Bib
Team
1 Sarah Sturm 20:53:18 4:26:21 2:49:43 2:51:01 6:11:45 4:34:29 243 Specialized
2 Serena Gordon 20:58:27 +5:09 4:15:41 2:59:37 2:51:57 6:17:06 4:34:06 254 Liv Racing
3 Flavia Oliveria 21:13:15 +19:57 4:30:52 2:57:18 2:56:56 6:11:01 4:37:09 228 CINCH ELITE
4 Rebecca Fahringer 21:16:49 +23:31 4:25:52 3:03:16 2:55:40 6:17:07 4:34:55 1 Kona Maxxis Shimano
5 Sarah Max 22:56:09 +2:02:51 4:51:00 3:05:16 3:06:45 6:52:03 5:01:06 256 Argonaut

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men final overall
Place
Name
Total Time
Gap
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
Day 5
Bib
Team
1 Peter Stetina 17:30:22 3:33:50 2:28:41 2:33:42 5:09:18 3:44:51 159 Team Ruined Gravel
2 Edward Anderson 17:42:25 +12:03.0 3:42:26 2:29:17 2:31:33 5:10:02 3:49:08 5 Alpecin-Fenix
3 Geoff Kabush 17:52:53 +22:31.0 3:50:40 2:32:18 2:31:40 5:10:04 3:48:11 82 Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore
4 Coulton Hartrich 17:55:22 +25:00.0 3:54:37 2:29:27 2:33:43 5:09:18 3:48:18 68 Manzur Cycling Design
5 Matthew Fox 18:34:07 +1:03:45.0 3:50:51 2:35:14 2:32:02 5:35:53 4:00:07 58

Oregon provided five days of sunshine to pair with the gravel racing.

Many referred to the five-day stage race as ‘gravel camp.’

‘Survivors’ got a t-shirt. Those who dropped out were listed as ‘died of dysentery’ on the results sheet.

Stetina and Sturm won the overall.

Stetina opened a huge gap on stage 1 and defended it handily to the end.

Stage racers camped out every night at Oregon Trail, a point-to-point race.

Stetina drives the front group.

Flavia Oliveira finished third overall.

Pines dwarfed racers through the week.

Jorts? Sure, why not?

Sturm and Oliveira embrace at the finish.

Dillon Hollinger, Carl Decker, and Barry Wicks roll.

Sturm and Gordon at the finish.

Sturm finished just a few seconds behind Gordon on stage 5 — and she had more than 5 minutes to spare in the overall.