Gallery: Sturm, Stetina wrap up overall titles at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder

Five days of gravel stage racing wrapped up this Sunday at the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder. Pete Stetina (Team Ruined Gravel) and Serena Gordon (Liv) took the final stage as Stetina and Sarah Sturm (Specialized) claimed the overall titles in the race that featured ample climbing, tricky descending and plenty or Oregonian backwoods scenery.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women stage 4
|
Place
|
Name
|
Time
|
Speed
|
Cat Place
|
Overall Place
|
Bib
|
Team
|1
|Serena Gordon
|4:52:06
|14.3 mph
|1
|25
|254
|2
|Sarah Sturm
|4:52:29
|14.3 mph
|2
|26
|243
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer
|4:52:55
|14.3 mph
|3
|27
|1
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men stage 4
|
Place
|
Name
|
Time
|
Cat
|
Cat Place
|
Gap
|
Speed
|
Bib
|
Team
|1
|Peter Stetina
|4:02:51
|Open Men
|1
|—
|17.2 mph
|159
|2
|Geoff Kabush
|4:06:11
|Open Men
|2
|+3:20
|17.0 mph
|82
|3
|Coulton Hartrich
|4:06:18
|Open Men
|3
|+3:27
|17.0 mph
|68
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women final overall
|
Place
|
Name
|
Total Time
|
Gap
|
Day 1
|
Day 2
|
Day 3
|
Day 4
|
Day 5
|
Bib
|
Team
|1
|Sarah Sturm
|20:53:18
|—
|4:26:21
|2:49:43
|2:51:01
|6:11:45
|4:34:29
|243
|Specialized
|2
|Serena Gordon
|20:58:27
|+5:09
|4:15:41
|2:59:37
|2:51:57
|6:17:06
|4:34:06
|254
|Liv Racing
|3
|Flavia Oliveria
|21:13:15
|+19:57
|4:30:52
|2:57:18
|2:56:56
|6:11:01
|4:37:09
|228
|CINCH ELITE
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer
|21:16:49
|+23:31
|4:25:52
|3:03:16
|2:55:40
|6:17:07
|4:34:55
|1
|Kona Maxxis Shimano
|5
|Sarah Max
|22:56:09
|+2:02:51
|4:51:00
|3:05:16
|3:06:45
|6:52:03
|5:01:06
|256
|Argonaut
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men final overall
|
Place
|
Name
|
Total Time
|
Gap
|
Day 1
|
Day 2
|
Day 3
|
Day 4
|
Day 5
|
Bib
|
Team
|1
|Peter Stetina
|17:30:22
|—
|3:33:50
|2:28:41
|2:33:42
|5:09:18
|3:44:51
|159
|Team Ruined Gravel
|2
|Edward Anderson
|17:42:25
|+12:03.0
|3:42:26
|2:29:17
|2:31:33
|5:10:02
|3:49:08
|5
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Geoff Kabush
|17:52:53
|+22:31.0
|3:50:40
|2:32:18
|2:31:40
|5:10:04
|3:48:11
|82
|Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore
|4
|Coulton Hartrich
|17:55:22
|+25:00.0
|3:54:37
|2:29:27
|2:33:43
|5:09:18
|3:48:18
|68
|Manzur Cycling Design
|5
|Matthew Fox
|18:34:07
|+1:03:45.0
|3:50:51
|2:35:14
|2:32:02
|5:35:53
|4:00:07
|58
Oregon provided five days of sunshine to pair with the gravel racing.
Many referred to the five-day stage race as ‘gravel camp.’
‘Survivors’ got a t-shirt. Those who dropped out were listed as ‘died of dysentery’ on the results sheet.
Stetina and Sturm won the overall.
Stetina opened a huge gap on stage 1 and defended it handily to the end.
Stage racers camped out every night at Oregon Trail, a point-to-point race.
Stetina drives the front group.
Flavia Oliveira finished third overall.
Pines dwarfed racers through the week.
Jorts? Sure, why not?
Sturm and Oliveira embrace at the finish.
Dillon Hollinger, Carl Decker, and Barry Wicks roll.
Sturm and Gordon at the finish.
Sturm finished just a few seconds behind Gordon on stage 5 — and she had more than 5 minutes to spare in the overall.