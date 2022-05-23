Gallery: Stetina’s Paydirt

Nearly three years in the making, Stetina’s Paydirt debuted in Carson City, Nevada on Saturday. The event was twice canceled, once due to COVID-19 and then last year due to wildfires. This year, the event finally launched, albeit on the heels of the tragic murder of Mo Wilson.

The event was produced by Pete Stetina and Bike Monkey, the longtime event management company based in Santa Rosa, California. Stetina served as creative director, handling sponsorship and promotional aspects, while Bike Monkey took on the operational aspects of the event.

The event was unique in two major ways: one, it featured two timed segments rather than one continuous clock, and two, the prize money was designated for women. There were men’s, masters, and para categories, as well, but without the cash payout.

“My whole road career, the women’s race, if there was one, was usually treated as the opening act to the men’s,” Stetina said. “I’ve profited off that my whole career due to cultural norms and I realized I have a platform to make a change.”

Stetina said that the day was full of “resounding stoke,” and that coming together in light of recent tragedy was “therapeutic.”

“You realize how tight knit the community really is,” he said.