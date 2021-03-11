Gallery: Sprinters’ delight on stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Stage 5 of the 2021 Paris-Nice was a sprinter’s delight.
The peloton rolled at piano pace — akin to an easy “coffee ride” — for the majority of the day.
While one attack threatened the group, it was quickly brought back, and the pace settled back down again.
But the stage was not without half a dozen crashes, one of which claimed four-time world time trial champion turned Jumbo-Visma superdomestique Tony Martin. His team captain and race leader Primož Roglič took a spill but was able to get back into the thick of things.
As the race pressed on, the pace was controlled until the final 15 kilometers, when Deceuninck-Quick-Step went to the front on behalf of the fastest sprinter in the pro ranks Sam Bennett. And on the wheels of leadout man Michael Mørkøv, Bennett delivered his second victory in just five days.
Everyone wants a front-row seat to the action at Paris-Nice. As the peloton rolled through the vineyards, fans were afforded the best view — on the road, with the racers.
Crossing the Rhône River.
Edvald Boasson Hagen was just sitting in with the main bunch on the day.
David Gaudu looks to have recovered well from a minor spill earlier this week
For health and safety concerns and to arrest the spread of the coronavirus, fans of all sorts were asked to refrain from spectating on the course. These fans were lucky enough to have front-row seats at home.
Team Total Direct Énergie chatting on a relatively relaxed stage.
Tony Martin, to the left of race-leader Primož Roglič did not have an easy day. Both riders took a spill, and Martin was forced to abandon due to his injuries. Roglič did recover and was able to maintain his overall lead.
A break of 11 men forged ahead on a stretch of road hit by wind. But this attack was short-lived and stayed away for only 6 kilometers.
Roglič chats up American Neilson Powless who rides for EF Education-Nippo. The two were teammates in 2018 and 2019.
Sam Bennett scored his second victory and third podium in just five days of racing.