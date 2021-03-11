Gallery: Sprinters’ delight on stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Stage 5 of the 2021 Paris-Nice was a sprinter’s delight.

The peloton rolled at piano pace — akin to an easy “coffee ride” — for the majority of the day.

While one attack threatened the group, it was quickly brought back, and the pace settled back down again.

But the stage was not without half a dozen crashes, one of which claimed four-time world time trial champion turned Jumbo-Visma superdomestique Tony Martin. His team captain and race leader Primož Roglič took a spill but was able to get back into the thick of things.

As the race pressed on, the pace was controlled until the final 15 kilometers, when Deceuninck-Quick-Step went to the front on behalf of the fastest sprinter in the pro ranks Sam Bennett. And on the wheels of leadout man Michael Mørkøv, Bennett delivered his second victory in just five days.