Gallery: Special bikes of the Olympic Games

As the international attention of the Olympics comes but once every four years, many bike brands jumped at the opportunity to do special paint jobs for athletes competing in Japan.

Country-flag themes abound on riders’ bikes, as do Japan-themed paint schemes, like the anime artwork on Alejandro Valverde’s Canyon Aeroad.

Trek and Specialized took the opportunity to launch new available-for-consumers paint jobs, with the First Light and Speed of Light collections, respectively.

Even CeramicSpeed got in on the fun with country-flag paint on its Oversized Pulley Wheel System.

Check out the gallery below.