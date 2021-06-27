Gallery: Six-plus hours of gravel at Oregon Trail stage 4

The queen stage of Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder did not disappoint, with more than 10,000 feet of gravel climbing over 90 miles.
In the women’s race, race leader Sarah Sturm (Specialized) went clear on the climb with Hilary Heskett (Squad Cycles). But Flavia Oliveria (Cinch) chased back on and eventually dropped Sturm to take the stage win.
In the men’s race, Coulton Hartrich (Manzur) took the win in a sprint finish over Pete Stetina (Team Ruined Gravel) after the two got free from Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) and Geoff Kabush (Yeti).
Check out the gallery below the results.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women stage 4
|
Sex Place
|
Name
|
Time
|
Speed
|
Cat Place
|
Overall Place
|
Bib
|
Team
|1
|Flavia Oliveria
|6:11:00.2
|14.0 mph
|1
|23
|228
|CINCH ELITE
|2
|Sarah Sturm
|6:11:44.3
|14.0 mph
|2
|24
|243
|Specialized
|3
|Serena Gordon
|6:17:05.9
|13.8 mph
|3
|26
|254
|Liv Racing
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer
|6:17:06.1
|13.8 mph
|4
|27
|1
|Kona Maxxis Shimano
|5
|Hilary Heskett
|6:17:07.2
|13.8 mph
|5
|28
|216
|Squad Cycles
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men stage 4
|1
|Coulton Hartrich
|5:09:17.5
|Open Men
|1
|—
|16.8 mph
|68
|Manzur Cycling Design
|2
|Peter Stetina
|5:09:17.7
|Open Men
|2
|+0.2
|16.8 mph
|159
|Team Ruined Gravel
|3
|Edward Anderson
|5:10:01.7
|Open Men
|3
|+44.2
|16.8 mph
|5
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Geoff Kabush
|5:10:03.5
|Open Men
|4
|+46.0
|16.8 mph
|82
|Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore
|5
|Ryan Petry
|5:31:39.2
|Open Men
|5
|+22:21.7
|15.7 mph
|84
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women overall
|1
|Sarah Sturm
|20:53:18
|—
|4:26:21
|2:49:43
|2:51:01
|6:11:45
|4:34:29
|243
|Specialized
|2
|Serena Gordon
|20:58:27
|+5:09
|4:15:41
|2:59:37
|2:51:57
|6:17:06
|4:34:06
|254
|Liv Racing
|3
|Flavia Oliveria
|21:13:15
|+19:57
|4:30:52
|2:57:18
|2:56:56
|6:11:01
|4:37:09
|228
|CINCH ELITE
|4
|Rebecca Fahringer
|21:16:49
|+23:31
|4:25:52
|3:03:16
|2:55:40
|6:17:07
|4:34:55
|1
|Kona Maxxis Shimano
|5
|Sarah Max
|22:56:09
|+2:02:51
|4:51:00
|3:05:16
|3:06:45
|6:52:03
|5:01:06
|256
|Argonaut
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men overall
|1
|Peter Stetina
|17:30:22
|—
|3:33:50
|2:28:41
|2:33:42
|5:09:18
|3:44:51
|159
|Team Ruined Gravel
|2
|Edward Anderson
|17:42:25
|+12:03.0
|3:42:26
|2:29:17
|2:31:33
|5:10:02
|3:49:08
|5
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Geoff Kabush
|17:52:53
|+22:31.0
|3:50:40
|2:32:18
|2:31:40
|5:10:04
|3:48:11
|82
|Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore
|4
|Coulton Hartrich
|17:55:22
|+25:00.0
|3:54:37
|2:29:27
|2:33:43
|5:09:18
|3:48:18
|68
|Manzur Cycling Design
|5
|Matthew Fox
|18:34:07
|+1:03:45.0
|3:50:51
|2:35:14
|2:32:02
|5:35:53
|4:00:07
|58
Oregon again delivered on a bluebird day for stage 4.
Flavia Oliviera came from behind to win the stage.
Not a shabby backdrop for a bike race.
Saturday’s stage 4 featured more than 10,000 feet of climbing.
Good times this-a-way.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder – snacks and views are provided in ample quantities.
Stetina leads the front group up the climb.
Stage winner Coultron Hartrich leads the elite front group of Geoff Kabush, Eddie Anderson, Pete Stetina, and Ryan Petry.
Jen Luebke (Twenty24) kicks up dust on a descent.
Jonathan Baker leads Dillon Hollinger. They have their jerseys unzipped, but who’s the guy racing with his jersey off?!
Bombs away.
Plain jerseys don’t mean slow. Geoff Kabush knows how to go.
Riders who have dropped out are listed like this on the results sheet for the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: “Died of dysentery.”
Serena Gordon grinds away. She’s in second overall behind Sturm.