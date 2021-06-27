Gallery: Six-plus hours of gravel at Oregon Trail stage 4

The queen stage of Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder did not disappoint, with more than 10,000 feet of gravel climbing over 90 miles.

In the women’s race, race leader Sarah Sturm (Specialized) went clear on the climb with Hilary Heskett (Squad Cycles). But Flavia Oliveria (Cinch) chased back on and eventually dropped Sturm to take the stage win.

In the men’s race, Coulton Hartrich (Manzur) took the win in a sprint finish over Pete Stetina (Team Ruined Gravel) after the two got free from Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) and Geoff Kabush (Yeti).

Check out the gallery below the results.

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women stage 4

Sex Place Name Time Speed Cat Place Overall Place Bib Team 1 Flavia Oliveria 6:11:00.2 14.0 mph 1 23 228 CINCH ELITE 2 Sarah Sturm 6:11:44.3 14.0 mph 2 24 243 Specialized 3 Serena Gordon 6:17:05.9 13.8 mph 3 26 254 Liv Racing 4 Rebecca Fahringer 6:17:06.1 13.8 mph 4 27 1 Kona Maxxis Shimano 5 Hilary Heskett 6:17:07.2 13.8 mph 5 28 216 Squad Cycles

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men stage 4

1 Coulton Hartrich 5:09:17.5 Open Men 1 — 16.8 mph 68 Manzur Cycling Design 2 Peter Stetina 5:09:17.7 Open Men 2 +0.2 16.8 mph 159 Team Ruined Gravel 3 Edward Anderson 5:10:01.7 Open Men 3 +44.2 16.8 mph 5 Alpecin-Fenix 4 Geoff Kabush 5:10:03.5 Open Men 4 +46.0 16.8 mph 82 Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore 5 Ryan Petry 5:31:39.2 Open Men 5 +22:21.7 15.7 mph 84

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women overall

1 Sarah Sturm 20:53:18 — 4:26:21 2:49:43 2:51:01 6:11:45 4:34:29 243 Specialized 2 Serena Gordon 20:58:27 +5:09 4:15:41 2:59:37 2:51:57 6:17:06 4:34:06 254 Liv Racing 3 Flavia Oliveria 21:13:15 +19:57 4:30:52 2:57:18 2:56:56 6:11:01 4:37:09 228 CINCH ELITE 4 Rebecca Fahringer 21:16:49 +23:31 4:25:52 3:03:16 2:55:40 6:17:07 4:34:55 1 Kona Maxxis Shimano 5 Sarah Max 22:56:09 +2:02:51 4:51:00 3:05:16 3:06:45 6:52:03 5:01:06 256 Argonaut

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men overall