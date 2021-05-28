Gallery: Simon Yates’ Bianchi Specialissima for the Giro d’Italia

Simon Yates won stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia atop Alpe di Mera on a Bianchi Specialissima with unmarked wheels.

Yates has been racing some mountain days on these unmarked wheels, and many of the other days on Shimano Dura-Ace tubulars. Yates has raced these same unmarked wheels, which look to be about the same 60mm depth as his Dura-Ace wheels, earlier in the year as well.

I asked Shimano about the wheels and received a “no comment” response. I asked Bike Exchange about the wheels and didn’t get a response. What do you think? Which brand is this? A forthcoming Shimano product, or wheels from another brand?