Gallery: Shoes of the Giro d’Italia

While there was no shortage of bling on the feet of riders at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, the most interesting shoes hands down of course belong to Adam Hansen. The veteran rider for years had made his own crazy-light footwear to the tune of 55g or less per shoe. He’s even been known to forego cleat bolts, and use Kevlar lacing to further reduce weight.

Recently, Hansen has been riding and racing with Leomo 3D sensors glued to the top of each shoe.

You can check out what he is up to with his shoes, Leomo sensors and more on his YouTube channel.

Take a look at Hansen’s latest model and a number of other pro shoes of the Giro d’Italia below.