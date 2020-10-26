Gallery: Shoes of the Giro d’Italia

While there was no shortage of bling on the feet of riders at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, the most interesting shoes hands down of course belong to Adam Hansen. The veteran rider for years had made his own crazy-light footwear to the tune of 55g or less per shoe. He’s even been known to forego cleat bolts, and use Kevlar lacing to further reduce weight.
Recently, Hansen has been riding and racing with Leomo 3D sensors glued to the top of each shoe.
You can check out what he is up to with his shoes, Leomo sensors and more on his YouTube channel.
Take a look at Hansen’s latest model and a number of other pro shoes of the Giro d’Italia below.
Adam Hansen began making his own carbon shoes years ago based on custom orthotics. Each shoe is more than 150g lighter than anything commercially available. The Leomo 3D motion capture pods record a variety of data.
Joao Almeida raced in Specialized S-Works 7.
Other riders also like the S-Works 7 shoes, even if they are not sponsored by Specialized.
Bont offers five models of custom shoes, in addition to its line of stock models.
Shimano S-Phyre shoes are popular in the peloton. These are the older RC901 model.
Elia Viviani has enjoyed a long relationship with DMT.
Adam Hansen may have his own shoes, but many of his Lotto-Soudal teammates wear Gaerne models, like this G. Stilo.
Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec riders used a mix of Gaerne and Sidi shoes.
Rohan Dennis is a fan of Giro’s Factor Techlace.
Yet another vote for the older Shimano S-Phyre design.
Instead of BOA dials, Northwave uses its own retention dials on the Extreme Pros.
Vini-Sabu is loyal to its Italian shoe sponsor, the venerable Sidi.