Gallery: Shawn Morelli scores silver on day 1 of track racing at the Tokyo Paralympics

Day one of racing at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo Paralympics featured Team USA cyclist Shawn Morelli earning a silver medal in the 3-kilometer pursuit.
And, Australia’s Paige Greco set a world record in the women’s C-3 3-kilometer pursuit.
Here’s a trackside look at racing brought to you by photojournalist Casey B. Gibson.
Clara Brown qualified for the bronze medal ride with the third-fastest time in preliminaries.
Brown was unable to keep the gear turning in the bronze medal ride, and finished in fourth place.
Paige Greco of Australia set a world record in the women’s C-3 3-kilometer pursuit in preliminaries, then broke her own record in the finals.
A new world record and the gold medal for Australia’s Paige Greco brought her to tears.
Jamie Whitmore of the United States finished in eighth place in the 3-kilometer pursuit.
Canada’s Keely Shaw rode a strong final to win the bronze medal.
Australia’s Emily Petricola rode her power and perfect form to a new Paralympic and world record in the C-4 class of the 3-kilometer pursuit.
Germany’s Denise Schindler rode the first 3-D printed carbon fiber prosthetic to the bronze medal in the 3-C class 3-kilometer pursuit.
Former world champion in the 3-kilometer pursuit, the United States’ Shawn Morelli recorded the second-fastest time in qualifying.
Former world champion and Olympic medalist Sarah Hammer-Kroenig shouted time splits to Morelli in the gold medal ride.
Shawn Morelli raced out of turn two in the women’s pursuit qualifier.
Shawn Morelli, in her custom-painted Giro helmet, suffered in the final laps of her silver-medal ride.
Shawn Morelli on the podium with her silver medal in the 3km women’s pursuit — the first American medal in the Paralympic Games.