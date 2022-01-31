Gallery: Scenes from cyclocross worlds in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, Arkansas brought the UCI 2022 world cyclocross championships back to the United States for the first time since 2013.

While the U.S.A. hosted the road worlds in 2015 in Richmond, Virginia, and also a handful of mountain bike and ‘cross world cup races over the recent years, a world championship event is a much bigger deal, drawing much bigger crowds, faster racing, and a lot more excitement.

Racers and fans were treated to progressively warmer temperatures throughout the three days of racing at the end of January, and by the end of the day on Sunday for the elite men’s race, dust was more of a concern than mud or snow and ice.

Of course, the fast and fun conditions did not deter fans from lining parts of the course four-deep to get a close look at some of the best bike racers in the world.