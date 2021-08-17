Gallery: SBT GRVL is Steamboat Gravel

The 2021 Steamboat Gravel was the second act of back-to-back days of off-road racing.

WorldTour pros raced against gravelleurs who against mountain bike specialists.

For some riders doing the LeadBoat Challenge, day two was all about survival.

Veteran stage racers may have had the advantage in metering their efforts, but all were treated to amazing scenery, dry conditions, and fun in the saddle.