Gallery: SBT GRVL is Steamboat Gravel

The 2021 Steamboat Gravel was the second act of back-to-back days of off-road racing.
WorldTour pros raced against gravelleurs who against mountain bike specialists.
For some riders doing the LeadBoat Challenge, day two was all about survival.
Veteran stage racers may have had the advantage in metering their efforts, but all were treated to amazing scenery, dry conditions, and fun in the saddle.
Gravel heaven: There are 689 miles of gravel roads in Routt County surrounding Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
2021 Unbound Gravel winner Lauren De Crescenzo waited at the start line with her coach, Tom Danielson.
Payson McElveen met cycling legend and six-time Leadville 100 winner Dave Weins.
The peloton hit the first section of dirt and the racing was on.
Riders enjoyed great weather and golden light for the first couple of hours of the race.
A lead group was established.
Ales Howes was comfortably within the group.
Waves of riders put in early efforts in order to get into fast groups.
Tricky corners and slight miscalculations lead to trouble on the road — er, gravel — for some.
Some very fast gravel sections strung out the lead group.
Ted King went to the front for a fast sector on gravel.
Pete Stetina raced the Leadville 100 the day before Steamboat Gravel and finished fourth.
Crystal Anthony had a really strong race and finished in fourth on the day.
Alex Howes cruised through a private ranch section of the course that Steamboat Gravel gained access to for the day just for the race.
Ian Boswell stayed close to the front.
Former WorldTour rider Laurens ten Dam is embracing dirt these days.
Lauren Stephens battled in a very competitive women’s field.
Lauren De Crescenzo tucked in behind a good wheel through the private ranch.
Flávia Oliveira finished Steamboat Gravel in third place.
Sarah Strum was another rider who did the LeadBoat Challenge.
Tiffany Cromwell lead her husband, Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas, through a high country meadow.
A strong group of leaders stayed together on a long gravel climb late in the race.
Alex Howes and the lead group refueled at the top of the climb.
Matt Stephens grabbed a Coke at the feed.
Lauren De Crescenzo found good groups to ride with on her way to victory at Steamboat Gravel 2021.