Race Gallery: SBT GRVL 2022

Though Sunday was only the third edition of SBT GRVL, a 142-mile race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, it has already become one of the most important dates on the gravel calendar, with a strong field to match.

Keegan Swenson capped off a perfect weekend, taking the win in Steamboat the day after winning the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race. It was far from guaranteed, though, especially with a lead group of three getting away early and building up an 8-minute lead at the 100-mile mark.

Lauren De Crescenzo dominated the women’s field again to defend her title. She went away solo early and was never seen again by her competitors.

VeloNews was on the ground following the action.

