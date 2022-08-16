Race Gallery: SBT GRVL 2022

Though Sunday was only the third edition of SBT GRVL, a 142-mile race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, it has already become one of the most important dates on the gravel calendar, with a strong field to match.
Keegan Swenson capped off a perfect weekend, taking the win in Steamboat the day after winning the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race. It was far from guaranteed, though, especially with a lead group of three getting away early and building up an 8-minute lead at the 100-mile mark.
Lauren De Crescenzo dominated the women’s field again to defend her title. She went away solo early and was never seen again by her competitors.
VeloNews was on the ground following the action.
A three-man break containing Freddy Ovett, who races for L39ION of Los Angeles, John Borstelmann, and Nathan Spratt, both of ABUS Pro Gravel, established early and would stay clear for most of the race until a select group of motivated chasers caught on late.
Freddy Ovett, left, was part of the early break. He held on after being caught to take second behind Keegan Swenson, right.
There aren’t any banned bar positions to worry about in gravel. Road? Well that’s another story.
Steamboat Springs is an idyllic place for gravel riding.
Lauren De Crescenzo celebrates with her dad immediately following her title defense. Her family was in town to see her win.
A large peloton slowly splintered throughout the race.
The break eventually lost Borstelmann, but Ovett and Spratt, who was left bloodied by a crash but then chased back on, kept digging late into the race.
Keegan Swenson, front, was part of the pared back chase group that caught the break late in the race. Payson McElveen, behind, would finish third.
Ruth Winder had a hard start to the day but pushed through to finish third.
John Borstelmann makes his way through a Rocky Mountain meadow.
Niki Terpstra provided some WorldTour fire power to the chase group. He finished sixth.
Eventual race winner Keegan Swenson on the front of the peloton early in the race.
Brennan Wertz got a push after being one of the few elite riders to stop at the first aid station.
Ovett and Spratt kept charging as the gravel turned to tarmac.
Tanner Ward was caught in no man’s land, halfway between the lead trio and the peloton, for part of the day.
The day started out sunny and hot, but cooled off as storm clouds rolled in. The top riders just beat a strong downpour.
De Crescenzo had plenty of time to soak in her win even before crossing the line.
Freddy Ovett couldn’t finish off the job but was happy with second after being off the front nearly the entire race.
Riders pass through a meadow, including fourth place woman Sarah Max, in second position here.
Young fans took in the event.
There was no letting up when the chase group caught the break. The new leaders hit the final tarmac sections at over 30 mph.
Swenson is getting pretty good at popping corks.
Ethan Villaneda, a member of the EF Education-NIPPO Development squad, is a name to remember. He finished eighth.
There are plenty of horses and cattle spectating throughout the SBT GRVL course.
Right place, right time.
John Kariuki from Kenya, racing for Team Amani, had a good race, finishing 13th.
Alex Howes was planning to race SBT GRVL until getting injured at Leadville on Saturday. He spent Sunday helping make burritos for over 3,000 racers instead.
Reggie Miller raced on Sunday after spending the weekend at the Castelli booth at the expo.
A friendly reminder that SBT GRVL takes place in a winter playground — but one that’s just as fun for gravel riding in the summer.