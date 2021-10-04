Gallery: Riders’ expressions at a historic Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Saturday, October 2, 2021 is now a historic date in the world of cycling.
After a one-year delay due to the pandemic, the women racing in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes took to the iconic pavé.
They were greeted by arduous, muddy, and slick conditions.
Lizzie Deignan launched a solo attack some 82 kilometers out to take the remarkable first-ever win.
Here’s how the riders reacted to the racing.
2021 Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium: Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in second, winner Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo Women), and Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo Women) in third place.
Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images
Vos saluted the crowd at the Roubaix Velodrome, after finishing in second.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
Elise Chabbey, Canyon-SRAM, 50th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
World champion Elisa Balsamo having a bite to eat before the start of the 2021 Paris-Roubaix Femmes.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
Everyone had a game face on before the first cobbled sector.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Elisa Longo-Borghini of Trek-Segafredo Women saluted the crowd after she finished in third, 1:47 behind her teammate.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
Elena Cecchini, SD Worx, 25th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
Amy Pieters, SD Worx, 14th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Trek-Segafredo Women, 8th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
2021 European champion Ellen van Dijk, Trek-Segafredo Women, 32nd.
Photo: Tim dae Waele/Getty Images
Alice Barnes, Canyon-SRAM, 26th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
Eugénie Duval, FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, 27th.
Photo: ERIC LALMAND/Getty Images
Balsamo took a tumble on the super-slick, mud-covered pavé. She went on to finish 57th.
Photo: ERIC LALMAND/Getty Images
Franziska Koch, SD Worx, seventh.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Gaetty Images
Aude Biannic, Movistar Team, 21st.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
Christine Majerus (center) of SD Worx leads a group with Longo-Borghini tucked in a few wheels back. Majerus went on to finish in 11th place.
Photo: ERIC LALMAND/Getty Images
Jolien D’Hoore, SD Worx, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
American champion Lauren Stephens of Tibco-SVB finished outside of the time limit.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Leah Thomas, Movistar Team, 12th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Lotte Kopecky, Liv Racing, 15th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Maria Martins of Drops-Le Col, Lucy Jounier of Arkéa-Samsic, and Aude Biannic of Movistar Team finished in 19th, 20th, and 21st places.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Vos showed strength and savvy throughout the day, chasing after Deignan.
Photo: pool/Getty Images
Time trial expert Marlen Reusser of Alé BTC Ljubljana giving a pre-race interview. She abandoned before the finish.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Sarah Roy, Team BikeExchange, 23rd.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images
Teniel Campbell and Jessica Allen finished arm in arm. They both finished outside of the time limit.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Teuntje Beekhuis, Jumbo Visma, 17th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images
Trixi Warrack of Trek-Segafredo Women finished outside of the time limit.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images