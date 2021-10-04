Gallery: Riders’ expressions at a historic Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Saturday, October 2, 2021 is now a historic date in the world of cycling.

After a one-year delay due to the pandemic, the women racing in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes took to the iconic pavé.

They were greeted by arduous, muddy, and slick conditions.

Lizzie Deignan launched a solo attack some 82 kilometers out to take the remarkable first-ever win.

Here’s how the riders reacted to the racing.