Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gallery: Riders’ expressions at a historic Paris-Roubaix Femmes

The first edition of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes greeted riders with rain and mud-slicked roads. And it was glorious.

Text by:

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Saturday, October 2, 2021 is now a historic date in the world of cycling.

After a one-year delay due to the pandemic, the women racing in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes took to the iconic pavé.

They were greeted by arduous, muddy, and slick conditions.

Lizzie Deignan launched a solo attack some 82 kilometers out to take the remarkable first-ever win.

Here’s how the riders reacted to the racing.

2021 Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium: Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in second, winner Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo Women), and Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo Women) in third place.
Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

Vos saluted the crowd at the Roubaix Velodrome, after finishing in second.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

Elise Chabbey, Canyon-SRAM, 50th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

World champion Elisa Balsamo having a bite to eat before the start of the 2021 Paris-Roubaix Femmes.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

Everyone had a game face on before the first cobbled sector.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Elisa Longo-Borghini of Trek-Segafredo Women saluted the crowd after she finished in third, 1:47 behind her teammate.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

Elena Cecchini, SD Worx, 25th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

Amy Pieters, SD Worx, 14th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Trek-Segafredo Women, 8th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

2021 European champion Ellen van Dijk, Trek-Segafredo Women, 32nd.
Photo: Tim dae Waele/Getty Images

Alice Barnes, Canyon-SRAM, 26th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

Eugénie Duval, FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, 27th.
Photo: ERIC LALMAND/Getty Images

Balsamo took a tumble on the super-slick, mud-covered pavé. She went on to finish 57th.
Photo: ERIC LALMAND/Getty Images

Franziska Koch, SD Worx, seventh.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Gaetty Images

Aude Biannic, Movistar Team, 21st.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

Christine Majerus (center) of SD Worx leads a group with Longo-Borghini tucked in a few wheels back. Majerus went on to finish in 11th place.
Photo: ERIC LALMAND/Getty Images

Jolien D’Hoore, SD Worx, abandoned.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

American champion Lauren Stephens of Tibco-SVB finished outside of the time limit.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Leah Thomas, Movistar Team, 12th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Lotte Kopecky, Liv Racing, 15th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Maria Martins of Drops-Le Col, Lucy Jounier of Arkéa-Samsic, and Aude Biannic of Movistar Team finished in 19th, 20th, and 21st places.

Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Vos showed strength and savvy throughout the day, chasing after Deignan.
Photo: pool/Getty Images

Time trial expert Marlen Reusser of Alé BTC Ljubljana giving a pre-race interview. She abandoned before the finish.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Sarah Roy, Team BikeExchange, 23rd.
Photo: Bas Czerwinsk/Getty Images

Teniel Campbell and Jessica Allen finished arm in arm. They both finished outside of the time limit.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Teuntje Beekhuis, Jumbo Visma, 17th.
Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Trixi Warrack of Trek-Segafredo Women finished outside of the time limit.
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images