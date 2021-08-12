Gallery: Richard Carapaz gets a gold Pinarello Dogma to celebrate his Tokyo Olympics victory

Richard Carapaz is stoked.
This week the Ecuadorian superstar received a custom-built Pinarello Dogma from his Ineos Grenadiers team that is painted gold to commemorate his recent victory in the road race at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
Carapaz attacked alongside American Brandon McNulty inside 30 kilometers to go in the punishing road race, and then dropped the American just 5km from the line to solo in for the victory. It’s the biggest one-day victory for Carapaz, who also owns the Giro d’Italia title from 2019. To celebrate the win, Carapaz will now ride this golden Pinarello Dogma F for the rest of the season, and he will likely pilot a golden bike for the next three years. After all, Greg van Avermaet made the most of his Olympic victory by donning a golden helmet and riding a golden bicycle during his five-year run as Olympic champ.
The custom Pinarello Dogma F has golden highlights on the top tube and seat stays, with the traditional team colors running down the seat tube.
The cockpit remains mostly unchanged, with the same component spec and paint job on the bars. Carapaz uses a MOST Talon Ultra bar/stem combo.
The bike’s front end boasts plenty of flash, with the metallic paint flowing down the fork and down tube.
It’s a golden bike fit for an Olympic champion. Carapaz’s bike is a 50cm and it is decked out with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 groupset, Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 cranks (170 mm cranks) with 53/39 chainrings.
A close-up look at the pinched head tube, with its golden touches. Carapaz’s Olympic bike uses Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 rim brakes.
Carapaz appeared to be extremely happy with the custom bike, and spent several minutes examining the new paint job after it was presented to him.
Now that’s a look of joy on the Olympic champion’s face.
Carapaz inspects the bike’s pain job and points to the team logos on the frame.
Even Olympic champions need to post bike photos on their Instagram page.