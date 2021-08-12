Gallery: Richard Carapaz gets a gold Pinarello Dogma to celebrate his Tokyo Olympics victory

Richard Carapaz is stoked.

This week the Ecuadorian superstar received a custom-built Pinarello Dogma from his Ineos Grenadiers team that is painted gold to commemorate his recent victory in the road race at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Carapaz attacked alongside American Brandon McNulty inside 30 kilometers to go in the punishing road race, and then dropped the American just 5km from the line to solo in for the victory. It’s the biggest one-day victory for Carapaz, who also owns the Giro d’Italia title from 2019. To celebrate the win, Carapaz will now ride this golden Pinarello Dogma F for the rest of the season, and he will likely pilot a golden bike for the next three years. After all, Greg van Avermaet made the most of his Olympic victory by donning a golden helmet and riding a golden bicycle during his five-year run as Olympic champ.