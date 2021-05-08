Gallery: Remco Evenepoel’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Disc bike

Belgium’s budding star Remco Evenepoel is back in action at the Giro d’Italia following his recovery from a horrific crash at Il Lombardia last fall.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s young rider raced the opening time trial in Torino on a Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Disc, using largely stock parts. He does have a customized cockpit that uses a clever engagement lever for his computer since a standard twist-on style wouldn’t work in the narrow space between his extensions.

Check out the gallery from James Startt below.

