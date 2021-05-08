Gallery: Remco Evenepoel’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Disc bike

Belgium’s budding star Remco Evenepoel is back in action at the Giro d’Italia following his recovery from a horrific crash at Il Lombardia last fall.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s young rider raced the opening time trial in Torino on a Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Disc, using largely stock parts. He does have a customized cockpit that uses a clever engagement lever for his computer since a standard twist-on style wouldn’t work in the narrow space between his extensions.
Check out the gallery from James Startt below.
Related: Remco Evenepoel: ‘The road to Tokyo goes through the Giro d’Italia’
Evenepoel’s Shiv TT Disc features Specialized Turbo Cotton clincher tires, Specialized’s Roval CLX50 front wheel and Roval disc rear, and Specialized saddle. Shimano provides the Dura-Ace Di2 9150 group, power meter, and time trial and triathlon shifters.
The Shiv comes with the integrated 40mm base bar, which Evenepoel uses, and then extensions that bolt on with spacers above. Evenepoel is not using the stock extensions, but his own sculpted extensions.
Evenepoel uses Shimano’s triathlon Di2 shifters (SW-R9160) at the end of his extensions. These feature a single button, so the right hand shifts the rear derailleur one way and the left hand shifts it the other way. The system can be programmed to use Shimano’s Synchronized Shift to automatically shift the front derailleur, or it could be set up without the automatic shifting so that he would need to use the shift buttons at the left brake lever to activate the front derailleur.
Also note the computer mount engagement lever peeking out from beneath the extensions. Garmin uses this lever on some of dual mounts, such as the 1030 model with an external battery connected underneath.
The front of the Shiv is quite clean with its integrated base bar.
Specialized Cotton Turbo clincher tires were favored in time trials for their low rolling resistance before Deceuninck-Quick-Step started using them in road races, too.
The Shiv uses an S-Works Venge aero seatpost.
Three water-bottle bolts allow for positioning the cage in two positions. Not that Evenepoel wants the added drag of a bottle for a short time trial.
It would be hard to get a much lower or sleeker set-up than this.
This name sticker has been absent from racing since August 2020.