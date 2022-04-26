Gallery: Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 5 Sunset Loop

The final day of racing a the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic saw changes to the general classification in the elite men’s race and the solidification of the overall standings in the women’s race.
Heidi Franz (Instfund) rolled across the finish line in second place on the final stage, and took the overall win, while Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) made the break in the men’s race, and built enough of a gap to win the overall, after finishing third on the stage.
Casey B. Gibson was on-hand and captured the final day of the return of racing at one of America’s longest-running stage races.
In case there was any doubt, the race went that way.
Emily Marconini and her 3T teammates tried to control the peloton early.
Instafund’s Heidi Franz and DNA riders Diana Peñuela and Erica Clevenger put the pressure on.
The Sunset Loop course covered many of the bike-friendly roads in Redlands.
Heidi Franz and Erica Clevenger finally got away on the climbs, and pushed their lead on the descent aggressively.
With one lap to go, Heidi Franz knew she has made up the gap of 3:21, and the yellow jersey was hers.
Erica Clevenger celebrated her stage-win, as Heidi Franz celebrated her GC win.
Franz high-fived her very excited director, Mike Sayers, at the finish.
The stage 5 Sunset Loop podium: Heidi Franz (left) in second, winner Erica Clevenger, and Sara Van Dam.
After winning stage 1 and overcoming a three-minute gap on the final stage, Heidi Franz took home the yellow jersey for the week.
Sunday’s Sunset Loop traveled past some very nice homes, all cycling fans.
CS Velo had their hands full early, protecting the yellow jersey from four riders within a minute on GC.
Alexander White sat in the draft of his teammates as they lead the peloton.
Not far behind the leaders were the Project Echelon team, with Tyler Stites waiting to attack.
The Sunset Loop course took riders far above Redlands and the Inland Empire in the valley below.
Fans were eager to come out and cheer on the riders after a two-year COVID-related absence.
With teammates gone, race leader Alexander White was forced to follow L39ION and Project Echelon riders alone.
White was marked by Lance Haidet, but both were eventually gapped and dropped by the break.
Tyler Stites (left) and stage 1 winner Cole David made the break and powered the final selection.
With a well-timed attack out of the break on the closing circuits, Aevolo’s Jared Scott got away.
Jared Scott took a big win in his young career.
Tyler Stites rolled across the finish line with a big win, and a 23-second gap to take the yellow jersey.
Redlands stage 5 podium of Cole Davis (left), Jared Scott, and Tyler Stites.
Tyler Stites took home the yellow jersey and got his name etched on the Redlands trophy.