Gallery: Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 5 Sunset Loop

The final day of racing a the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic saw changes to the general classification in the elite men’s race and the solidification of the overall standings in the women’s race.

Heidi Franz (Instfund) rolled across the finish line in second place on the final stage, and took the overall win, while Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) made the break in the men’s race, and built enough of a gap to win the overall, after finishing third on the stage.

Casey B. Gibson was on-hand and captured the final day of the return of racing at one of America’s longest-running stage races.