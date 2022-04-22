Gallery: Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 2

With 60km remaining on stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, the men’s race caught the women’s race, and in order to keep things safe for all, race officials neutralized the men’s race for 30 minutes.
But this was not quite enough, and by the time the front of the races again came back together with the finish line in sight.
Freddy Ovett (L39ION of Los Angeles) nearly caught the women’s leader Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M Cycling) in the final 500m.
Casey B. Gibson was on hand to capture the race in photos.
L39ION bikes prepped and ready to go at the start in Yucaipa, including race winner Freddy Ovett’s #5.
Official Phil Miller checked one of the Lux junior racer’s bikes before the start.
Lux Team director and former pro racer Roy Knickman kept an eye on things at the start.
For junior rider Jesse Maris, it’s easy to smile when you finish second on the iconic Oak Glen climb.
Former Saturn pro Brian Walton talked with his Hot Tubes junior team before the start.
The men’s peloton rolled out of the start in Yucaipa for stage 2: Six circuits in Yucaipa, and then the big climb to Oak Glen for 90 miles in total.
KOM leader Kaler Marshall of Expeditors made sure he kept the jersey. He got into the break and picked up all the early KOM points on the stage.
An early break formed on the Yucaipa circuits as the rolled through the desert landscape.
Stage 1 winner Heidi Franz of Instafund in the women’s peloton early in the race.
The men’s peloton on the circuit through the dry foothills of Yucaipa, before heading up to Oak Glen.
Colombian National champion Diana Peñuela of DNA Cycling eventually finished in second place.
Project Echelon took over duties at the front of the peloton, with L39ION not far behind.
3T/Q+M cycling controlled the front of the women’s peloton to set up teammate Emily Marcolini for the win.
Emily Marcolini suffered as she headed for the top of Oak Glen, and the stage 2 win.
CS Velo’s Alexander White rode to a third-place finish.
L39ION’s Freddy Ovett took the lead on the Oak Glen climb, closely followed by junior Jesse Maris.
The women’s stage 2 podium with Emily Marcolini on the top step, Diana Penuala of DNA Cycling (left) in second, and teammate Erica Clevenger in third (right).
The men’s podium of Freddy Ovett of L39ion (center), junior Jesse Maris of Lux in second, and Alexander White of CS Velo in third (right).