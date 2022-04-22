Gallery: Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 2

With 60km remaining on stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, the men’s race caught the women’s race, and in order to keep things safe for all, race officials neutralized the men’s race for 30 minutes.

But this was not quite enough, and by the time the front of the races again came back together with the finish line in sight.

Freddy Ovett (L39ION of Los Angeles) nearly caught the women’s leader Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M Cycling) in the final 500m.

Casey B. Gibson was on hand to capture the race in photos.