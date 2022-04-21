Gallery: Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 1

After being postponed by COVID for two years, the Redlands Bicycle Classic returned to the Inland Empire of California with large fields of riders eager to start racing again.

The Redlands Classic is the longest-running stage race in the United States, started in 1985. The race has survived through the years, overcoming limited road access, changing courses, limited sponsors, and finally COVID.

Redlands has featured riders such as Davis Phinney, Jeff Pierce, Malcolm Elliott, Jeannie Golay, Linda Jackson, Chris Horner, Jonathan Vaughters, Cadel Evans, Ina Teutenberg, Amber Neben, Rory Sutherland, Sepp Kuss, Neilson Powless, Brandon McNulty, and most recently, Quinn Simmons in 2019.

The 2022 edition features a large field of 190 men and 100+ women, all looking forward to racing and hopefully impressing someone enough to move up in the cycling world.

Stage 1 was the Highland circuit race, 14 laps of a 2.8-mile circuit for the women, and 20 laps for the men. Each circuit included the very steep climb up Baseline Road to the finish at the top.