Gallery: Rally Cycling’s Felt arsenal for 2021

Rally Cycling is racing Felt bicycles with SRAM, Vision, and K-Force components for the 2021 season.
The Felt AR — with its beefy but aero shapes — is the brand’s aero road offering and shares many aero cues with the Felt IA time trial bike such as flattened and truncated cross-sections. With wireless shifting and internally routed brake lines, this bike is as clean-looking and elegant as it is slippery in the wind.
The Felt FR has slimmer and rounder tube section profiles, less carbon — so less weight — and an array of standard components without propriety or bike-specific shapes. With fewer hidden hoses and wireless shifting, we’d wager that Rally mechanics can service these bikes rather efficiently.
Most notable on the team’s Felt bikes is the absence of SRAM’s top-tier Red components; SRAM Force AXS is the go-to group for Rally’s bikes. And while there is a slight weight penalty with Force, the functionality of the second-tier group is the same as the pricier option.
With its chunky and wind-cheating shapes at the head- and seat tube junctions, the Felt AR looks fast even when not in motion.
The Felt AR presents an hourglass shape at the head tube and a wide-stance fork.
While Force AXS is not SRAM’s top offering, it’s good enough for this UCI ProTeams squad.
The massive bottom bracket area is shaped for strength and aerodynamics. A SRAM Dub bottom bracket is hidden inside all of this carbon.
The Vision Metron Aero handlebars have a shallow reach and tight bend. The futuristic-looking stem hides internally routed brake cables.
The sprinters will enjoy the stiffness provided by the massive Felt AR stem.
The Felt AR fork blades are flattened for aeroness. Note the wear on the rotor: This bike has already seen action.
The Vision Metron Aero handlebar provides plenty of surface area for one’s forearms (at least until April 1), as well as providing a drag-reducing surface at the front end of the bike.
The seatpost on the Felt AR features a hollow vertical center channel to accommodate the binder bolt. A rubber stopper fitted into the channel helps to maintain aerodynamics.
Vision Metron 55 tubular wheels wrapped with Kenda SC tubular tires.
While the SRAM Force cassette looks dirty compared to the chain, the black color on the cogs is actually a lubricant.
The Felt FR tube sections are noticeably rounder and slimmer than the aero sections of the Felt AR.
While the FSA K-Force stem is not integrated nor hides cables, it is both a strong and light option that works with traditionally shaped handlebars.
There is plenty of room for bigger tires in front of the down tube and under the fork crown.
Vision Metron 30 tubular wheels — without skewers, tires, or glue — are claimed to weigh just 1,430g per set.
A straight, 0-setback Vision Metron seatpost.
The design of the Felt FR bucks the current trend of dropped seatstays.