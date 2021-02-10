Gallery: Rally Cycling’s Felt arsenal for 2021

Rally Cycling is racing Felt bicycles with SRAM, Vision, and K-Force components for the 2021 season.

The Felt AR — with its beefy but aero shapes — is the brand’s aero road offering and shares many aero cues with the Felt IA time trial bike such as flattened and truncated cross-sections. With wireless shifting and internally routed brake lines, this bike is as clean-looking and elegant as it is slippery in the wind.

The Felt FR has slimmer and rounder tube section profiles, less carbon — so less weight — and an array of standard components without propriety or bike-specific shapes. With fewer hidden hoses and wireless shifting, we’d wager that Rally mechanics can service these bikes rather efficiently.

Most notable on the team’s Felt bikes is the absence of SRAM’s top-tier Red components; SRAM Force AXS is the go-to group for Rally’s bikes. And while there is a slight weight penalty with Force, the functionality of the second-tier group is the same as the pricier option.