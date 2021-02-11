Gallery: Rainbows on the opening day of the Tour de la Provence

The 2020 world road champion Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-Quick-Step was in a break with Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) for nearly the entire first stage of the 2021 Le Tour de la Provence.

The French rider, as recognizable for his panache as his world champion stripes, always seemed ready to attack to keep racing hot during most of the day’s 182 kilometers.

The race traversed a category 1 and three category 3 climbs, rolling past beaches of the Côte d’Azur on the way to the finish at Six-Four-les-Plages.

Lilian Calmejane (Ag2r-Citroën) and Delio Fernández (Delko) tried to escape and bring back the three at the very front, but the attempt came to nothing.

And while the break was eventually — almost predictably — caught with just 2km remaining, it was a stage not without excitement.

But, at the end of the day, it was Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck teammate, sprinter Davide Ballerini, who got his wheel across the line first on a well-timed, late-launch sprint and bike throw past Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Démare to take the stage win.