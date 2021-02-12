Gallery: Rain did not dampen the second day of the Tour de la Provence

While stage two of the 2021 Tour de la Provence was run under cover of gray clouds and rain, the conditions did not dampen the racing.

A day-long break was absorbed in the final 4km, and the sprinters lined up to have their chance at glory before the race turns to the hills — and Mont Ventoux — in the coming stages.

Davide Ballerini made it two in a row, and teammate Julian Alaphillipe raced another stage in his world champion’s kit. Alaphilippe crashed inside 1km to go but appeared unhurt and ready to take on Mont Ventoux this weekend.