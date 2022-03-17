Gallery: Quinn Simmons’ Trek Emonda SLR 9 eTap

American Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) won the green climber’s jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico aboard a Trek Emonda with a cockpit tuned to his liking.

Simmons had three notable things on the cockpit of his Emonda SLR 9 eTap: a separate aero bar instead of the stock integrated bar/stem, the Red shifters rotated inward, and wireless Blips mounted underneath the bar.

His gearing, too, is notable in that it’s a pro-only set-up, far bigger than the three chainring options that SRAM sells.

James Startt captured the images below of Simmons’ bike before the start of the final stage 7.

