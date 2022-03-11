Gallery: Primož Roglič’s unreleased Cervélo S5

Primož Roglič is leading Paris-Nice, and he and his Jumbo-Visma teammates are racing unreleased Cervélo S5 aero bikes.

The primary difference compared to the current S5 is that Cervélo took advantage of the UCI’s recent relaxation of the 3:1 rule to reduce drag on the frameset. The 3:1 ratio has been the UCI’s longstanding rule for fore/aft length to width.

My colleague Dave Rome at CyclingTips wrote a detailed piece on how the UCI regulations have changed. And VeloNews’ Greg Kaplan wrote about the new S5 in late February.

The most notable changes on the S5 are the deeper head tube (deeper here meaning front to back) and the bayonet fork design, plus an hourglass shaping on that bayonet and head tube.

VeloNews has asked Cervélo for details on the bike, but the company will only confirm that it is an upcoming model.