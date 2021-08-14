Gallery: Primož Roglič’s golden Cervélo with molded-in shifters

When the 2021 Vuelta a España starts Saturday, the first man shall be last, as defending champion Primož Roglič will take the final start as rider 184 for the 7.1km opening prologue.

Roglič is riding a freshly painted Cervélo P5, with gold paint and subtle rings celebrating his victory in the Olympic time trial last month.

As the painters worked their magic, so too did the team’s mechanics and Vision’s custom-molding staff. Check out James Startt’s excellent photos below for a closer look.

Cervélo P5

Frame size: 51

Custom made handlebar FSA-VISION

Handlebar width: 40

Group set Shimano Dura Ace 9100

Cranks length: 172.5

Vittoria Corsa Speed Tubeless tires

58-44 front; 11-30 back

Saddle: Fizik TT