Gallery: Primož Roglič’s golden Cervélo with molded-in shifters

When the 2021 Vuelta a España starts Saturday, the first man shall be last, as defending champion Primož Roglič will take the final start as rider 184 for the 7.1km opening prologue.
Roglič is riding a freshly painted Cervélo P5, with gold paint and subtle rings celebrating his victory in the Olympic time trial last month.
As the painters worked their magic, so too did the team’s mechanics and Vision’s custom-molding staff. Check out James Startt’s excellent photos below for a closer look.
Cervélo P5
Frame size: 51
Custom made handlebar FSA-VISION
Handlebar width: 40
Group set Shimano Dura Ace 9100
Cranks length: 172.5
Vittoria Corsa Speed Tubeless tires
58-44 front; 11-30 back
Saddle: Fizik TT
Roglič’s 51cm Cervélo P5 is packed with pro-only details.
Here’s a unique place to put Shimano’s Di2 charging and adjustment port.
Roglič gets custom-molded aero extensions for an ideal position and integrated shifting.
Satellite shifters that plug into a round bar are a common thing. Satellite shifters that are molded into custom extensions are not.
Even the base bar gets some creative work from his mechanics.
The lever’s stock single button is complemented with a sprint shifter, so Roglič can shift both derailleurs in both directions from his base bar.
Yes, that would be a 56t big ring on Roglič’s Dura-Ace power meter crank.
Note the rings on the frame and fork. The Olympics of course are guarded about the use of their trademarked symbol.
The down tube curvature from the P5 (and the bayonet fork) has made its way into Cervélo’s road bikes, too.
Padding? Not so much. Roglič’s TT perch is designed for flat-out speed and minimal weight, not lounging around.
Roglič’s Garmin is tucked neatly into the custom extensions.
Bolt on a bento box? Nope, not happening on this bike. But the option is there, under the rubber bumper.