Gallery: Primož Roglič shows uphill prowess on Paris-Nice stage 6

Primož Roglič, already twice a stage winner at this year’s Paris-Nice took another win on top of the climb to the finish on stage 6.
An all-day breakaway attempt was made — and eventually caught and then extended — with Trek-Segafredo and EF Education-Nippo riders demonstrating race savvy, and tenacity.
Even big Irish sprinter Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-Quick-Step did his best to stick with the GC rivals and climbers until the very last few hundred meters of the stage.
But at the end of the day, Roglič again demonstrated why he’s the rider to beat, especially when the route tilts uphill.
Most of stage 6 was over rolling terrain, with no less than five categorized climbs midway through the stage.
A break of six became five. Five eventually became three. And three became one, as the day rolled on.
The break rolled through many small towns and ancient — by North American standards — villages.
As the sextet wound through the mid-stage climbs, more pressure was on as the gap was steadily brought down by the pursuers.
Kenny Elissonde outlasted all others in the break.
And when the peloton had absorbed all but the Trek-Segafredo rider, he held out until he was joined by a big German from EF Education-Nippo.
The pace on stage 6, with it’s four cat 2 and one cat 1 climb, was more lively than the previous day’s flat run.
Roglič, calm and composed as ever.
Jumbo-Visma, now short Tony Martin — who crashed out on the previous stage — to tow the team, did a heroic job of protecting the race leader.
Roglič countered an attack at 400 meters out launched by Cofidis’ Guillaume Martin, and then extended by Christophe Laporte.
Crossing the line, the usually reserved Slovenian punched the air and gave a shout to announce his arrival to his waiting wife and son.