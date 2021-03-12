Gallery: Primož Roglič shows uphill prowess on Paris-Nice stage 6

Primož Roglič, already twice a stage winner at this year’s Paris-Nice took another win on top of the climb to the finish on stage 6.

An all-day breakaway attempt was made — and eventually caught and then extended — with Trek-Segafredo and EF Education-Nippo riders demonstrating race savvy, and tenacity.

Even big Irish sprinter Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-Quick-Step did his best to stick with the GC rivals and climbers until the very last few hundred meters of the stage.

But at the end of the day, Roglič again demonstrated why he’s the rider to beat, especially when the route tilts uphill.