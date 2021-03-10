Gallery: Primož Roglič solos to victory on the fourth day of Paris-Nice

The 2021 Paris-Nice rolled through the first hilly stage, as Primož Roglič seized control of the stage, the points competition, and the overall lead.
After two relatively flat stages and a time trial yesterday, the Jumbo-Visma captain kept his powder dry near the front, waiting for just the right opportunity to move.
And when the runner-up at the 2020 Tour de France went on the attack, no one could stay with him.
But before the final move by the Jumbo-Visma was unleashed, the day was spent rolling through the vineyards in the Beaujolais region.
With few spectators, only vineyards of Beaujolais vines witnessed the peloton roll through.
Tao Geoghegan Hart and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates lead Primož Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma teammates for much of the day.
The Brit would later crash out of the race, with less than 15 kilometers left on the day.
The break held the chase group until the penultimate climb.
Once the break exploded, Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo forged on ahead, alone.
Stage 3 winner Stefan Bessinger wearing the yellow jersey of the race leader was put under great pressure once the climbing began.
Once the break exploded, not even climbing ace Fabian Doubey could hold the hot tempo.
Rémi Cavagna of Deceuninck-Quick-Step went on the attack with Luis León Sánchez of Astana-Premier Tech.
But at the worst possible moment, Cavagna suffered mechanical difficulties, leaving him in a massive gear on an uphill slope.
Roglič’s attack caught the entire field unaware, or at the very least, unable to respond.
With 3.5km to go, the Jumbo-Visma captain was confident in his abilities to hold the entire field for the stage win.
Roglič soloed to victory, proving he is already in fine form.