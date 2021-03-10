Gallery: Primož Roglič solos to victory on the fourth day of Paris-Nice

The 2021 Paris-Nice rolled through the first hilly stage, as Primož Roglič seized control of the stage, the points competition, and the overall lead.

After two relatively flat stages and a time trial yesterday, the Jumbo-Visma captain kept his powder dry near the front, waiting for just the right opportunity to move.

And when the runner-up at the 2020 Tour de France went on the attack, no one could stay with him.

But before the final move by the Jumbo-Visma was unleashed, the day was spent rolling through the vineyards in the Beaujolais region.