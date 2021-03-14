Gallery: Primož Roglič ruthless with third Paris-Nice stage win

Gino Mäder was within seconds of the biggest win of his career at stage 7 of Paris-Nice on Saturday.

Only Primož Roglič was having none of it.

The Slovenian powered away from a reduced GC group on the final stretch of the Colmiane climb, scorched across to the fatiguing Swiss breakaway rider, and motored straight past him to steal the win. Roglič’s ruthless victory was his third of the race and cements him at the top of the classification, 52 seconds ahead of Max Schachmann.

Mäder had been last man out front having gone clear in a large escape group early in the stage. The American talent Neilson Powless stuck with him through to the closing kilometers before Mäder’s persistent attacking saw him lose the wheel.