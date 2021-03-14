Gallery: Primož Roglič ruthless with third Paris-Nice stage win

Gino Mäder was within seconds of the biggest win of his career at stage 7 of Paris-Nice on Saturday.
Only Primož Roglič was having none of it.
The Slovenian powered away from a reduced GC group on the final stretch of the Colmiane climb, scorched across to the fatiguing Swiss breakaway rider, and motored straight past him to steal the win. Roglič’s ruthless victory was his third of the race and cements him at the top of the classification, 52 seconds ahead of Max Schachmann.
Mäder had been last man out front having gone clear in a large escape group early in the stage. The American talent Neilson Powless stuck with him through to the closing kilometers before Mäder’s persistent attacking saw him lose the wheel.
Thirteen riders got into an early breakaway on the mountainous stage through the Southern edge of the Alps.
The escapees took around three minutes of a lead through the stage as the GC teams kept close control behind.
Sam Bennett made for an unlikely breakaway rider as he worked to support teammate Mattia Cattaneo.
Neilson Powless was the second-last breakaway rider to be scooped up by the bunch.
Primož Roglič was supported by Kiwi champ George Bennett through the final kilometers of the Colmiane summit finish.
Gino Mäder was last man standing from the escape group and had the finish line in his sights….
…. only for Primož Roglič to power past and steal the show.