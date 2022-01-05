Gallery: Peter Sagan’s TotalEnergies 2022 Specialized Tarmac SL7

Peter Sagan moved to TotalEnergies for the 2022 season, after racing with Bora-Hansgrohe from 2017 through 2021.

Not only does Sagan bring his entire entourage — managers, soigneurs, and even his brother — he also brought Specialized with him.

The Slovakian, three times a world champion, has a line of special edition cycling apparel, sunglasses, and of course, bikes with recognizable colors and graphics.