Gallery: Peter Sagan’s TotalEnergies 2022 Specialized Tarmac SL7

Peter Sagan moved to TotalEnergies for the 2022 season, after racing with Bora-Hansgrohe from 2017 through 2021.
Not only does Sagan bring his entire entourage — managers, soigneurs, and even his brother — he also brought Specialized with him.
The Slovakian, three times a world champion, has a line of special edition cycling apparel, sunglasses, and of course, bikes with recognizable colors and graphics.
The 2022 Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 bikes raced by Sagan and his TotalEnergies teammates are fitted with Roval wheels and cockpit, and Shimano components.
While Sagan’s bike is fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace, it is not the current 9270 12-speed, semi-wireless version, and the group that’s installed on this bike looks like it has seen some wear.
The simple contrasting colors have a few details that are eye-catching — like the seatpost with a hint of unpainted carbon just behind and below the saddle.
Sagan looks to favor a traditional — not 3D-printed — Specialized saddle.
An integrated cockpit — with aerodynamically routed brake hoses and shift wires — has a very clean look, which is fast, too.
A Garmin 530 provides Sagan with data.
And that fork offers plenty of clearance for very wide tires.
Sagan’s name on the inside of the fork is very evident when the bike is viewed from the drive-side.
Tacx bottles and cages adorn Sagan’s bike and add a bit of pop to the subdued color scheme.
The view that many riders are familiar with: the back end of Sagan’s bike.