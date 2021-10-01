Gallery: Peter Sagan’s non-Di2 Specialized for Paris-Roubaix

Shimano’s latest R9200 Dura-Ace group has a few options, but none of them include mechanical shifting; it’s Di2 only for Shimano’s top racing group from here on out. At Paris-Roubaix, Peter Sagan has voted with his bike that he prefers still mechanical shifting for the world’s hardest cobblestone race, thank you very much. In 2018, he won on a mechanical-shifting Roubaix with rim brakes.

Another notable feature on this bike — clincher tires. Sagan and the whole Bora-Hansgrohe team did recon on Specialized’s Turbo Cotton Hell of the North 28mm clinchers. These tires were among the 15 sets of Paris-Roubaix race tires we sent to Wheel Energy for testing on a faux-cobblestone surface for rolling resistance. Check out the test results here, and our testing protocol here.