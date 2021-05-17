Gallery: Peter Sagan’s Giro d’Italia Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Once Peter Sagan gets everything dialed on his bikes, he doesn’t like to change them.
Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 10 aboard his #1 bike, a new Specialized S-Works SL7, and in his team’s fleet is his #1 bike from last year’s Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, now served as his primary back-up bike. Most top WorldTour riders have three bikes on hand during major races.
Most riders get name stickers. Sagan gets his name painted onto his signature bike.
The Tarmac SL7 launched in July of 2020, and was raced by Sagan in the Tour and the Giro, both of which were held on delayed schedules because of the global pandemic.
The S-Works version of the latest Tarmac is an 800g frame that builds up into a 6.8kg/14.99lb bike in a size 56cm.
Sagan runs a long 150mm stem.
Specialized provides nearly everything on this bike: frameset, saddle, cockpit, wheels, and tires.