Gallery: Peter Sagan’s Giro d’Italia Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Once Peter Sagan gets everything dialed on his bikes, he doesn’t like to change them.

Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 10 aboard his #1 bike, a new Specialized S-Works SL7, and in his team’s fleet is his #1 bike from last year’s Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, now served as his primary back-up bike. Most top WorldTour riders have three bikes on hand during major races.

