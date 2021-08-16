Gallery: People and gear in the SBT GRVL expo

The SBT GRVL expo in downtown Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was a detailed snapshot of the U.S. gravel scene. From the latest gear like SRAM and RockShox’s XPLR gravel collection to a who’s who of gravel racers and a smattering of top Leadville riders in town to spectate, SBT GRVL’s downtown presence was busy throughout the weekend.
SRAM showed up its new XPLR gravel collection, including this new Canyon Grizl build with RockShox Rudy fork and eTap AXS XPLR dropper post.
Declan Doyle is now brand manager for Time as well as Zipp at SRAM.
The new XPLR crank features a direct-mount chain ring.
The XPLR group is a refinement of existing SRAM eTap components. The biggest new thing — aside from the RockShox components — is the 10-44 cassette.
The RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR fork comes in 30mm and 40mm options.
Gravel — every brand is doing it.
Jeremiah Bishop worked the Canyon booth Saturday before racing Sunday.
Canyon had a fleet of Grails on Wahoo Kickrs.
Tom Danielson had more than 50 Cinch riders racing SBT GRVL.
Katie Compton’s Trek bike was on display in the Knight wheels booth.
And Compton’s image was still very much part of Knight’s overall display. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency recently announced a four-year suspension for Compton.
Compton’s husband, Mark Legg, was working the Apex booth.
Ride for Racial Justice co-founder Marcus Robinson with VeloNews’ Betsy Welch. RFRJ had 25 riders at SBT GRVL, and some 400 riders participated in a RFRJ social ride on Saturday afternoon.
Sarah Sturm won the LeadBoat Challenge on these bikes.
Alex Howes in his spoil from the day.
SBT GRVL hosted a parity panel on Saturday where various riders talked about their experiences in cycling. The panel consisted of Outside board member Dhani Jones (seated on stage), and (l to r) Ian Boswell, Molly Cameron, Freddy Ovett, Angela Naeth, Alisha Zellner, and Lex Albrecht.
Moriah Wilson, fresh from her second place at Leadville, was on hand to spectate at SBT GRVL.
Hunt USA president Samuel Johnson with his custom Mosaic.
Johnson’s Mosaic features his children’s names written in runes, and an antler, in a nod to his Norwegian heritage and its symbolism of resilience.
Mosaic’s knockout paint features a logo created on raw titanium by painting around its outline.
Hunt is a consumer-direct wheel brand that competes with Zipp and Enve at a lower price. This 42 Limitless Gravel Disc, for instance, sells for $1,549 for the set.
Katerina Nash, fifth at Leadville the day before, with Geoff Kabush before he started SBT GRVL.
Colin Strickland joined VeloNews’ Facebook Live show on Saturday — and even helped tie down the big SBT inflatable when the wind threatened to blow it away.
Jonathan Baker finished 16th on Sunday, and second in the 40+ behind Laurens Ten Dam.
Chocolate Ritual founder Robbie Stout with FasCat Coaching founder Frank Overton.
Overton was passing out rice cakes to his athletes for SBT GRVL.
Steamboat Springs is home to Moots.
The Routt 45 is named for Moots’ home in Routt County, which hosted SBT GRVL.
Detail work on the matching titanium stem for the Moots Routt 45.
The Routt YBB has 20mm of rear suspension.
Throwback styling in a modern design on the Routt YBB.
Veteran moto pilot Marcel van Garderen was having fun working SBT GRVL. Marcel is Tejay van Garderen’s father.
Outside videographer with his old triathlon teammate and current MTB pro and VeloNews columnist Hannah Finchamp, and her fiancee Clayton Otto. Finchamp finished fourth at Leadville on Saturday.