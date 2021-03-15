Gallery: Paris-Nice closes in dramatic fashion with yellow jersey in tatters on the final stage

Primož Roglič had a 52-second lead going into the eighth and final stage of the 2021 Paris Nice.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, twice a winner of the Vuelta a España, was strategic in his attacks on climbing stages, scoring three victories — and precious time bonuses — in his first eight days of racing this season.

And then he crashed not just once on the final stage — but twice in the closing 40 kilometers — while leading the general classification of the race.

Defending champion Max Schachmann who was staring down two-in-a-row for the “Race to the Sun” said he eased the pace on the front after he learned of the first crash, to show respect for the yellow jersey. But after the Slovenian’s second tumble, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider said the race to the finish was on.

Roglič, upon finishing, sought out Schachmann and gave the two-time winner a congratulatory fist-bump, and then went off to embrace his family at the conclusion of a dramatic week of racing.