Gallery: Orucase Axiom fold-down bike travel case with air-padded protection panels

Orucase carved out a small but appreciated niche with its Airport Ninja travel case that helped traveling riders and racers dodge the stiff excess baggage fees that many airlines often charged. But now that many airlines have eliminated the fee for traveling with a bike — and many road bikes have integrated cockpits that cannot be easily removed for travel — Orucase is back with a full-size travel case that features a variety of protection features.

The Orucase Axiom is still not in full production, but here is a look from Sea Otter at what it is and what it does.

Check back all through the weekend for full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic, including the first race of the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday.