Gallery: Orucase Axiom fold-down bike travel case with air-padded protection panels

Orucase carved out a small but appreciated niche with its Airport Ninja travel case that helped traveling riders and racers dodge the stiff excess baggage fees that many airlines often charged. But now that many airlines have eliminated the fee for traveling with a bike — and many road bikes have integrated cockpits that cannot be easily removed for travel — Orucase is back with a full-size travel case that features a variety of protection features.
The Orucase Axiom is still not in full production, but here is a look from Sea Otter at what it is and what it does.
Check back all through the weekend for full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic, including the first race of the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Orucase Axiom is a lightweight, full-size case that folds down in a suitcase-sized box with wheels and a handle for compact storage, whether that’s in a hotel room or at home.
The Axiom has an frame inside the bag designed to protect your bike.
There are two options for side protection: a hard plastic, or air padding.
The Axiom folded down.
The front sides can expand to accept road bikes with integrated cockpits left intact.
The Axiom is not yet in full production, but the target weight is around 20 pounds so that a full bike and a little gear can be put inside and the whole package will be under 50lbs — the limit for luggage without excess-weight charges on most airlines.
Orucase’s original bags were much smaller, and are still part of the line.