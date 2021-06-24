Gallery: Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder, stage 1

Stage racing isn’t just for the roadies.

Just outside Bend, Oregon, the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder kicked off this week, with five stages of backwoods gravel racing on tap.

On stage 1 from Sisters to Blue River, Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) and Pete Stetina (Canyon) set an early hot pace on a technical section that stretched out the groups. Behind, Carl Decker, Josh Berry, Tristan Uhl (all Giant), and Geoff Kabush (Yeti) found themselves chasing. The quartet was confident they could still catch until all three Giant riders struggled to keep air in their tires, and Kabush was left alone to chase.

In his element with lots of climbing, Stetina kept the gas on and opened up the gaps to Anderson and Kabush, finishing more than 8 and 16 minutes ahead of them, respectively.

In the women’s race, Serena Gordon and Kaysee Armstrong (both Liv) pushed until a mechanical sidelined Armstrong. From there, Gordon expanded a 2-minute gap at mile 30 into a 10-minute lead at the finish. Becca Fahringer closed in on Sarah Sturm on the last descent to take second.

Check out the gallery below of the action from Oregon.

Stage 1 Women

Place Name Time Sex Category Cat Place Gap Speed Bib Team Pioneer Female 1 Serena Gordon 4:15:41 F Open Women 1 — 15.1 mph 254 Liv Racing 2 Rebecca Fahringer 4:25:52 F Open Women 2 +10:11 14.6 mph 1 Kona Maxxis Shimano 3 Sarah Sturm 4:26:21 F Open Women 3 +10:40 14.5 mph 243 Specialized

Stage 1 Men

Place Name Time Cat Cat Place Gap Speed Bib Team Pioneer 1 Peter Stetina 3:33:50 Open Men 1 — 18.1 mph 159 Team Ruined Gravel 2 Edward Anderson 3:42:26 Open Men 2 +8:36 17.4 mph 5 Alpecin-Fenix 3 Geoff Kabush 3:50:40 Open Men 3 +16:50 16.8 mph 82 Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore

Full results of the 2021 Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder stage 1.