Gallery: On the attack at the Bernard Drome Classic

The Bernard Drome Classic, a 179.2-kilometer undulating route in the heart of

In only its ninth year, the race draws top teams looking to get valuable race-miles before they are deep in the thick of the spring classics, or even Paris-Nice.

And with the pandemic suspending, delaying, and outright canceling many races, the Drome Classic has drawn an elite field for the 2021 edition.

While a break consisting of several Continental riders made off early, attacking the bunch and staying away for a not-insignificant time, it was Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Andrea Bagioli who launched the race-winning attack, besting Daryl Impey of Israel Start-Up Nation, and teammate Mikkel Frølich Honoré for the top step of the podium.

But it was clear to see that this was not the only attack launched during the day’s nearly-four-and-a-half hours of racing.