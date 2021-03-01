Gallery: On the attack at the Bernard Drome Classic

The Bernard Drome Classic, a 179.2-kilometer undulating route in the heart of
In only its ninth year, the race draws top teams looking to get valuable race-miles before they are deep in the thick of the spring classics, or even Paris-Nice.
And with the pandemic suspending, delaying, and outright canceling many races, the Drome Classic has drawn an elite field for the 2021 edition.
While a break consisting of several Continental riders made off early, attacking the bunch and staying away for a not-insignificant time, it was Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Andrea Bagioli who launched the race-winning attack, besting Daryl Impey of Israel Start-Up Nation, and teammate Mikkel Frølich Honoré for the top step of the podium.
But it was clear to see that this was not the only attack launched during the day’s nearly-four-and-a-half hours of racing.
Like many other races staged over the past several months, fans are encouraged to watch the race from the relative safety of their homes, and not line the route. But they still had a front-row view of the day’s attacks.
The lanky Aleksandr Vlasov of Astana-Premier Tech on the attack.
Fabio Aru, now racing with the Qhubeka-Assos outfit, attacks.
The three in the break on the attack at the 2021 Bernard Drome Classic.
David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ on the attack to try to bring back the break.
The break attacks a climb in front of a small church.
Bagioli hints at attacks to come.
Riders from AG2R-Citreön and Total Direct Énergie stand up and attack.
Andrea Bagioli launches his race-winning attack with the main group closing in.
Quinn Simmons of Trek-Segafredo attacking after Bagioli.
When a race-winning attack pans out: Victory.